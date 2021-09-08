Woman on TikTok uses painless hack to remove baby's band-aid and it's genius

No one likes a boo boo. Be it adults or babies, all of us hate it when small bruises ruin our day. While our tolerance for pain increases with time, the one thing that remains constant is our dislike for removing band-aids.

Boo boos can make your kids (and some adults) cranky. But you can cheer them up when you cover it with a fun band-aid. The challenge though is how you remove them without hurting them.

Even if you are really fast at removing the stubbornly stuck band-aid, it can be quite painful for the baby. Luckily, there are some band-aid removal hacks. All you will need to know is the right technique. Keep some common household items handy and be patient.

And who better to tell you about it than another mum herself. This mum on TikTok shared her pain-free hack to remove band-aids from baby's skin and you will thank her for it.

TikTok mum shares awesome band-aid removal hacks for babies

PHOTO: Pexels

Mum and TikToker Z'Anni G shared a mind-blowing technique that helps to remove band-aids from her baby's skin without causing irritation or bringing any pain to the little one.

The trick also leaves their skin moisturised. Wondering how? Let's find out.

The user, who is a mum of two, goes by the name @zannigibbsxo on TikTok. She posted a video of her infant son with several band-aids on his legs. She captioned the video with: "Do you want to take your baby's band-aid off without tears? I gotcha."

Here's her hack:

If you watch the video closely, you will notice that she uses just petroleum jelly and some Q-Tips. She applies the former generously on the band aids.

Once the layer of jelly covers the two band aids on her baby's thighs, she allows it to settle in for a few minutes. This allows the petroleum jelly to soak through the band aids.

In the next shot, you can see the band-aids are on the mum's fingers. We are sure her massive followers comprising of 40,500 on the platform can't thank her enough for revealing this simple hack to remove band-aid without tears.

One user wrote, "My baby girl is getting her shot in two weeks, so happy I found this." Another mum thanked the user and said, "I have ripped my skin several times with band-aids."

How does the trick work?

If you are wondering how it works, here's a quick explainer for you.

When the band-aid is saturated, the adhesive should be weak enough to come off without causing any tears. Due to this method, not only does the does band-aid come off easily, it does so without leaving any residue on the skin.

As a matter of general hygiene, you should change band-aids daily. The number of days you apply the band-aid completely depends on the severity and also the location of the wound.

Note: Small scrapes and cuts that are in places that are less prone to getting dirty or wet can be uncovered sooner than wounds that are larger and are on high-friction spots.

3 'ouch-less' band-aid removal hacks for parents

PHOTO: Pexels

For your convenience, we are sharing with you three easy tricks that make bandage removal a breeze:

1. Remove your baby's band-aid after the bath

This trick is really useful when you have to remove your baby's band-aid. Giving your child a bath with the bandage on can not only help you clean the surrounding area, but can also make removing it easier.

Water loosens the adhesive, making it fall off in the tub or come out easily just as it is.

If your baby wants to skip the bath, you can moisten the band-aid with a wet cloth as needed and directly remove it.

2. Try to get better control

If you decide to take the approach of ripping it fast, make sure to first peel back the edge of the bandaid. In the next run, just pull it parallel to your child's skin. This will encourage the gum to release and not remain stuck to the skin.

It's best that you prepare your children, so they aren't too scared of the process.

3. Try applying ice

Wrap a few pieces of ice cubes in a thin towel or paper and then gently rub over the band-aid. You will find that the ice works by making the adhesive brittle, and it will be easier for you to pull off the band-aid from your child's skin.

When do you need to visit a doctor?

PHOTO: Pexels

You need to remember that your baby's skin is extremely soft and sensitive, so you have to be gentle. There can be a chance that even after exercising caution at the time of removing, your baby develops an itchy, red spot in the area. But don't stress, as it can be an adhesive allergy. Speak to your paediatrician about it.

The doctor may conduct a patch test by placing various chemicals on the skin. They usually hold it against the skin using paper tape. This helps to identify the particular chemical that is causing the contact dermatitis.

While it is not easy seeing your baby in pain, let's not forget that falling or developing scrapes and cuts is part of growing up. As long as you are prepared with a first-aid kit, there is nothing much to worry about.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.