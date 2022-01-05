Women in Malaysia keep fit and connect with nature on group bicycle rides

On a Wednesday morning in Janda Baik, a lush, hilly area around 40 minutes from the Malaysian capital city, Kuala Lumpur, a group of women start unloading their bicycles from their cars. They check their tyres, chains, gears and lights and don their gloves and helmets. The sun is out and the jungle surrounding them is wide awake.

As usual, this Wednesday's route was announced in the Bike in Nature group chat the day before.

"We meet at 8.15am sharp and we start rolling at 8.30," the message read. The spare 15 minutes are spent in the traditional "circle" — a pep talk and information session led by their coach, Guadalupe Cernusco.

"Let's start off by applauding ourselves for making it here today," she says as the group assembles, "for we could have stayed in bed, slept in and not gone through the hassle of loading our bikes and sweating uphill today."

One of the women present is Bike in Nature regular Su-Shuin Kam. Despite being a keen athlete, the Kuala Lumpur native hesitated for months before joining the group. She was afraid of riding alongside cars, but thanks to the persuasion of Argentinian friend and fellow cyclist Maureen Clarke, she joined and has never looked back.

"Physically, cycling has helped me improve my stamina and my footwork," says Kam. But she has also realised that workouts on wheels offer a unique opportunity to experience the landscapes of her native country.

"I particularly enjoy riding through local villages, as they capture the culture, food and Malaysian way of living which I'm proud to show to my foreign biking friends," she says.

Apart from the known physical benefits of cycling such as increased cardiovascular fitness, improved joint mobility and increased muscle strength and flexibility, there are multiple mental health benefits.

Studies show that cycling improves one's mood, sleep, self-esteem and even creative thinking. Much like the 'runner's high', cyclists can get a 'cyclist's high': As they start pedalling, the brain gets a spike of the happy hormone serotonin and other chemicals such as endorphins, dopamine and norepinephrine. Serotonin levels remain high after a ride, keeping the cyclist feeling upbeat for longer.

Kam, a former professional tennis player, believes that from a mental perspective, cycling is no different from the other sports she does.

"When you brave the hill, it's one cycle at a time. In tennis, it's one point at a time. In golf, it's one stroke at a time. It's about patience and creating your own meditative rhythm," she says.

Cernusco — better known as Coach Lupe — founded Bike in Nature in 2019. The Argentinian ontological coach (someone who helps people identify and achieve goals), who has lived in Malaysia since 2016, realised that there was a gap in the Malaysian capital's "sports market".

"I wanted to offer cycling in the majestic nature surrounding Kuala Lumpur — but on a non-competitive level," says Cernusco. Bike in Nature welcomes people of all ages, nationalities, body shapes and levels of fitness. And it is not only for women.

"I wish that more men would join," says Cernusco. "My job is to make cycling in nature accessible to every person; to accompany them throughout the journey and help them realise … that it's not important if they arrive last — or little things like 'wow I didn't realise my heart beats that fast or that I can raise the saddle to ride better'; to become more aware of the self."

Her lifelong passion for cycling has given her freedom as well as perseverance, confidence, and self-compassion, she says.

"Each of us is encouraged and our individual achievements celebrated so there is really something for everyone in Bike in Nature," says New Zealand national Ling Teo, who braves the hills on her mountain bike week after week and, as a keen photographer, documents the experience.

In return for cycling with the group in the Malaysian jungle, Cernusco requests participants make a monthly contribution to the charity Orquesta Juvenil La Cava, an Argentinian youth orchestra for children from underprivileged families.

"A priest in Argentina first told me about this amazing project and I decided that it would be a way for participants to commit themselves in a meaningful way," says Cernusco. On top of this donation, she also expects punctuality, a bicycle in perfect riding condition and compliance with safety rules.

When signing up for Bike in Nature, participants commit to a one-month programme with distance and intensity increasing every week.

"The first Wednesday of the month, we usually do around 20km and gradually increase to 35km by week four, but, in reality, each cyclist is free to go further than the planned route as long as we stay in pairs — one of the Bike in Nature safety rules," says Chiara Novara, who is learning to use clip pedals to improve her cycling technique.

Novara joined Bike in Nature in the spring of 2020. "I joined at the beginning of the first Covid-19 lockdown and honestly, this group has changed my life and kept me sane during the pandemic," says the Italian cyclist.

Ten kilometres into this Wednesday's ride, the group holds its first break for a spot of stretching. Exercises for hands and shoulders are particularly welcome after braking on the downhill stretches, which requires hand strength. Cernusco asks for a volunteer to lead the session.

A couple of hours later, they begin arriving back at the starting point. Some drive back to Kuala Lumpur for school pickup and other commitments, while others stay for lunch at a local farmhouse and chat about the day's ride.

On the route they had observed southern pig-tailed macaques (a species of monkey), a snake, a scorpion and several exotic birds and stopped for selfies at waterfalls and lush, green ridges. The week after, they will take on their first ascent to Fraser's Hill, a famous highland village at an altitude of 1,400 metres (Kuala Lumpur is at an altitude of 66 metres).

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.