Working from home? Here's how to design your home office to inspire productivity

If the past year of working from home has taught us anything, it’s that we can (and probably need to) be just as productive working from home as in an Official Workplace™.

After all, your home office is yours and yours alone – which means you’re free to design it exactly the way you like it for focus and motivation.

Still working out how to get your home setup working for you? We’re pretty seasoned work-from-home warriors at City Nomads, so here’re our tried-and-tested tips and local brands for styling your space .

1. Set good boundaries

Healthy relationships are all about boundary setting, and that goes doubly for your relationship with work.

In other words, setting up shop on the sofa or some other in-between spot might not be ideal – you’ll need a dedicated space to shut out home distractions during the workday, then switch off from work once you step away from your desk.

If you’re working in a corner of your living space – say, your bedroom – some visual touches can help you ‘fence off’ your office. Think a chic rug to demarcate your workspace, well-placed floor plants, and even room dividers.

For inspiration: Forget bland doormats – Originals ‘ range of bohemian rugs are easy on the feet and the eyes. It’s hard to pick just one of their hand-knotted Berber rugs, not to mention their vintage Anatolian rugs with floral motifs or their African-inspired herringbone numbers.

For more privacy, we love Homeloft’s shoji screens with flexible two-way hinges – the natural wood colours will lend a touch of zen to your space.

2. Let there be light

Desks and windows are a dream team – you get plenty of natural light to work in, and a refreshing view to boot. If you’re using a computer, position your desk at right angles to rather than facing the window to avoid glare. You might even want to put up some sheer curtains for a gentler wash of light.

Of course, artificial light sources like desk lamps or floor lamps are also a must. Opt for blue light, which is known to fight fatigue and boost alertness, and LED bulbs, which are more energy-efficient than fluorescent ones. And while you’re at it, why not splurge on a statement piece?

For inspiration: Get lit with Meraki Decoration ‘s handpicked curation of table lamps – these sleek affairs of marble and metal aren’t shy about playing around with shapes and silhouettes. All those long hours add up, so it pays off to go sustainable with Tala’s energy-saving lightbulbs.

Not only is each detail of their production process refined to reduce carbon emissions, these mouth-blown, sculptural bulbs are dazzling to behold.

3. Invest in an ergonomic chair

A good chair is the holy grail of office comfort – after all, you’re parking yourself in it for hours on end.

While there’s no one-size-fits-all throne for our diverse body types, here’re some key features to look out for: adjustable seat height and armrest features, along with a backrest that supports the natural ‘S’ shape of your spine.

Your backrest should also be adjustable frontward and backward, and come in breathable materials like mesh and genuine leather.

For inspiration: TakeAseat ‘s impressive range of ergonomic chairs has a fit for all body shapes and budgets, from dual-back support to luxe leather upholstery.

Crank up the comfort with ergonomic accessories like foot and wrist rests too. If you’re up to splurge, Ergoworks ‘ patented designs come endorsed by The Chiropractic Association (Singapore).

These cutting-edge chairs feature sophisticated headrest, backrest, and tilt adjustment mechanisms for finetuned support.

4. Colour your world

Colour psychology is absolutely a thing – the hues you surround yourself with can subconsciously make or break your mood.

Ditch the depressing whites and browns – as studies have shown , high-energy hues like red or yellow get our blood pumping and creative juices flowing. Meanwhile, low-wavelength colours like green or light blue can inspire inner calm and focus.

If you’d rather not do a full-fledged paint makeover, jazz up your workspace with splashes of your preferred colour? Leaf-green wall decals, sky-blue photo frames, lacquer-red vases – your fancy’s the limit.

For inspiration: Before you break out the paintbrushes, reimagine your walls with virtual room painter tools from Nippon , Dulux , and Berger Paints.

If you’re dreaming up a new colour scheme for your home office, check out our guide to home design apps – we reckon Room Creator is an easy way to experiment with furniture, fixtures, and wall art.

5. Keep your things close

Ever left your desk to hunt down some stationery, then made a detour to go check your phone? While we all need the occasional stretch, getting up to search for things can shake you out of that workflow, especially when so many tempting traps lie en route – your bed, the fridge, chatty family members.

Beat the distraction danger by setting up your desk with everything you’ll need at the start of the day.

6. Control the clutter

If mess in your space clutters up your mind, it’s worth investing in a desktop bookshelf or organiser.

These nifty cubbyholes will have you knowing exactly where everything you need is, from letters to files, stationery to snacks. Plus, there’s nothing more satisfying than tidying up your desk when you’re trying to procrastinate.

For inspiration: Working magic with wood is Thailand-based brand Pana Objects . We love how their desk organisers hit just the right note of minimalism mixed with whimsy, from truck-shaped storage boxes to stationary sets resembling building blocks.

For more extensive storage options, FortyTwo offers chic desktop caddies and holders alongside Scandinavian-sleek wall shelves and cubbies.

7. Inspire yourself

PHOTO: HYSSES

We all need a dose of inspiration to feed our inner muse. Maybe a scented candle puts you in that happy zone, or a knickknack from your latest travels gets the future looking brighter.

Bling up your desk with bunches of flowers, pop art prints, a cutesy paperweight – anything that makes you smile as you’re sitting down to work.

For inspiration: For some aromatherapy, HYSSES ‘ ornamental clay diffusers look good and smell even better, with options resembling potted blooms and even an adorable elephant.

To jazz up your walls, The Artling has plenty of inspiration – this online art gallery curates contemporary prints from round the world, from still life to surrealist, pop art to portraiture.

