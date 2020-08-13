World's most expensive Covid-19 face mask will cost you $2.1m

Israeli jewelery company Yvel is currently designing the world’s most expensive coronavirus face mask.

Said to be worth a staggering US$1.5 million (S$2.1 million), the white gold mask is made of 250 grams of pure 18k gold and decorated with more than 3,600 white and black diamonds, weighing a total of 270 grams.

https://twitter.com/Yvel_Jewelry/status/1292803291215257600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E129280329121525

“Money maybe doesn’t buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive Covid-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention. He should be happy with that,” said co-owner and co-designer of Yvel, Isaac Levy, on the mask’s anonymous Chinese billionaire buyer.

He added that he was grateful for the opportunity as "the mask gave us enough work for our employees to be able to provide them jobs" amid the pandemic.

The mask will also be functional as it will include N99 filters as per the client’s request. Levy also told The Jerusalem Post that he selected 25 jewelers and diamond setters to work in shifts for the project.

“In these tumultuous days, every order we receive helps to preserve the company’s day-to-day operations on the one hand and brings foreign currency into a country that needs all the help from us industrialists on the other,” said Levy.

The mask will be delivered to the client on Dec 31.