Would you give a 2-year-old a Hermès or LV handbag, as Cardi B and Kylie Jenner did recently?

Unboxing videos may be all the rage on social media, but celebrity Cardi B was not quite prepared for the backlash she received when her husband, rapper Offset, uploaded a video of their two-year-old daughter, Kulture, opening her latest birthday gift.

It was hard not to miss the signature orange box, which contained a custom bright pink Birkin bag from luxury brand Hermès, an item notorious for being as expensive as it is unmistakable.

A frenzy ensued on social media as mothers around the world weighed in on whether a bag costing upwards of US$10,000 (S$14,000) was an appropriate gift for a teenager, let alone a toddler.

Cardi B is not the first celebrity to spurge on a designer handbag for her daughter. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for decking out their kids in designer wares – Kylie Jenner’s two-year-old daughter, Stormi, received a Louis Vuitton Speedy bag recently.

She is in good company. Beyonce’s eight-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, also has a penchant for LV handbags.

This is one celebrity trend that is moving into the mainstream.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in the number of mother-and-daughter appointments we carry out. We believe this is because customers today are savvy and are thinking about investment pieces, particularly with bags.

“They’re thinking about classics that can go to daughters or granddaughters, but they’re also purchasing ‘it’ bags for their daughters that they wouldn’t necessarily buy themselves,” says Dominique Rollins, style concierge manager at Harper, a London-based start-up that provides by-appointment shopping services for luxury retailers.

Being gifted a designer handbag was once considered a rite of passage for teens looking to celebrate a milestone birthday or occasion. Things are changing, with empowered mothers from all walks of life willing to splurge on designer accessories for their daughters, especially handbags.

“Kids always grow out of clothes and they are seasonal. Handbags are durable and made of leather with real hardware, making them more timeless and ageless – an ‘investment’,” says Hong Kong-based mother-of-two Sabrina Kwong. “The fact that something given to them during their childhood can bring them financial reward down the line in their adulthood is an interesting proposition. I like the idea of learning appreciation taught in such a way for my daughter and son.”

While viewing designer handbags as an investment is not new, many mothers are jumping on the bandwagon purely for aesthetic reasons.

The growth of social media has seen an increase in well-dressed mother-daughter duos posting pictures of themselves in matching outfits and accessories, such as stylist June Ambrose, who is often photographed with her teenage daughter, Summer.

The matchy-matchy looks have become so popular that luxury brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Fendi, to name a few, have been inspired to create mini versions of their bestselling handbags. Just last year, Balenciaga teamed up with Hello Kitty for a collection of mini bags in the shape of the Japanese cartoon character.

“Our kids are like our real-life dolls, and emulate you in a way, so if a mum is into designer bags and can justify it, it may carry down to her choices for her daughter,” says Chicago-based fashion designer.

“I personally am super into coordinating looks with my daughter, including little mini me versions of my dresses for her to wear in her size. I have done this also with a few handbags, both in my collections and branded, where I have gotten the smaller version for her to have to complement my larger piece,” says Khan.

The classic styles that our mothers coveted when they were teenagers are still attractive today, but mothers are not afraid to diversify and invest in other labels’ wares that promise high-quality craftsmanship.

“I would opt for styles that are more practical, like a cross-body, tote bags or small clutch with a strap. Brands like Prada, Celine, and Goyard won’t go out of style and desirability – even if no longer a current style, it will have the vintage element,” says New York-based design consultant Pier Djerejian-Shiever

Khan says: “For me it's twofold; over time, I have been purchasing ‘heirloom’ bags for myself – handbags that appreciate in value – or at minimum retail value, and are timeless in their aesthetic, so that I am able to pass on my collection to [my daughter].

“I have some expensive regrets in my past, handbags that were ‘it’ bags, that now have dismal value. It really hurts to think about it, but it has also moulded a new perspective for me in how I curate. To me, it is not as much about splurging on designer items as it is about ‘collecting’ pieces that will retain value or appreciate and have a deeper story behind them.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.