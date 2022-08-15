Would you quit a good job and move countries based on a gut feeling? She did

In 2011, Corie Chu quit a well-paying corporate job and a cushy life in Los Angeles, in the US, to move to Buenos Aires, in Argentina, where she knew no one.

She had a strong sense that she had to be there, so she trusted it. She has no regrets.

"It was one of the boldest moves of my life, but I knew that there was another path waiting for me," says the 38-year-old, who was born in Hong Kong.

"I'd visited Argentina for 10 days the year before and something told me that I needed to spend more time there. It was a wise decision.

"Being in a new place, I was able to re-centre myself and had more time to practise meditation and reiki [a Japanese form of energy healing], which I'd long been interested in but never considered making a career of."

Months later, in 2012, Chu's gut told her that she should be an energy healer in Hong Kong.

"The feeling was so strong that I didn't second-guess myself, so I took a leap of faith and now I'm the owner of a reiki energy healing studio in [Hong Kong's] Central [business district]. I feel like it was meant to be."

Chu conducts a reiki session with a client.

PHOTO: Camilla W Photography

It wasn't easy starting a new career in a city that had yet to fully appreciate energy healing, but Chu persevered.

"I stayed the course because I knew I was doing the right thing. During this time, I received a job offer from my previous employer, but I declined it, even though it came with a great salary and a beautiful office with a view," she says.

"I knew in my heart that Hong Kong was where I needed to be. Looking back, I'm glad I listened to that inner voice. I'm finally doing what comes naturally to me and my work is so fulfilling."

We've heard the saying "trust your intuition" – but what exactly is intuition?

According to Amy Fung, a Hong Kong-based life coach and executive coach, it's an instinctive knowing, a hunch, or a feeling in our gut or bones beyond rational or analytical thought. It often shows up as an "inner voice" or a sensation or "vibe".

Hong Kong-based life coach and executive coach Amy Fung.

PHOTO: Amy Fung

Intuition can't be seen, but a study, published in 2016 in the journal Psychological Science, suggests that it does exist and can even be measured.

"The long-held popular notion of intuition has garnered much attention both academically and popularly," the study begins.

"Although most people agree that there is such a phenomenon as intuition, involving emotionally charged, rapid, unconscious processes, little compelling evidence supports this notion."

Researchers led by Joel Pearson, a professor of psychology at the University of New South Wales in Australia, showed study participants black-and-white images of moving dots on one half of a computer screen.

Joel Pearson is a professor of psychology at the University of New South Wales in Australia.

PHOTO: University of New South Wales

The participants were asked whether the dots were moving to the left or to the right. Sometimes, a bright, flashing square of colour would also simultaneously appear on the other half of the screen.

Embedded in these squares were images meant to trigger an emotional response from the participants – either a positive emotion (a baby or a puppy) or a negative one (a gun or a snake) – but the participants weren't told this.

These subliminal images were designed to stimulate the participants' intuition; however, they flashed so fast that they couldn't consciously be perceived.

Participants who were shown the positive image were more accurate at determining the dots' path. They also responded more quickly and reported feeling more confident about their choice.

The researchers concluded that intuition is using unconscious information in our brain. They also noted that, just as we can become comfortable applying logic and reasoning to making decisions, so too can we learn to trust our intuition over time if we continue to use it.

When might intuition be highly useful? Studies by Laura Huang, an associate professor of business administration in the organisational behaviour unit at Harvard Business School, in the US, found that when we're faced with uncertainty and risk, our gut feeling becomes valuable.

"In the face of information overload, mounting risks, uncertainty and intense pressures to make the right decisions, there is often debilitating evidence that delays our decision-making," Huang wrote in a 2019 article in the Harvard Business Review.

"We put the choice off, rather than deciding. Trusting your gut allows…the freedom to move forward."

There may be times when you might doubt what your gut's trying to tell you. If this is accompanied by anxiety, stress and uneasiness, Fung says it's worthwhile to pause and consider your next step.

Sometimes, depending on the situation, it's better to trust your rational mind instead.

Chu knows what it's like to have her intuition tell her one thing and her rational mind another. When faced with this conflict, she steps away and revisits the decision later.

"Sometimes, we're just not able or ready to trust our gut, and that's OK, but it's important to ask why – is it due to fear, insecurity or shame, for instance? This process involves exploring your feelings to get to the root of them.

Chu says she knows when her intuition is trying to guide her because it’s a “heart-centred experience”.

PHOTO: Camilla W Photography.

"Many of us have, in the past, disregarded our intuition only to regret it later, and that's normal, too. Over time, we learn to distinguish between our wise inner voice and our ego, and the more we listen to that inner voice, the more confident we become at trusting it.

"I know when my intuition is trying to guide me because it's a heart-centred experience for me. My heart feels strong, full and confident. That inner voice is clear and there's a strong sense of knowing that it's not my ego talking."

Like a muscle, the more we use our intuition, the more developed it gets.

One way to strengthen your intuitive muscle, according to Fung, is to pay attention to your emotions and physical reactions – this self-awareness helps to connect you with your inner wisdom.

Chu says that basic meditation, spending time in nature, practising gratitude and doing simple breathwork exercises are all useful at keeping us attuned to our emotions. She also practises "intuitive healing", which, along with reiki, can help us connect more intimately with ourselves.

"Reiki calms the mind, body, spirit and emotions, cleansing us energetically so that we have better energy flow. Intuitive healing focuses on emotional healing and emotional release.

"We work on releasing the layers of emotions that may have held you back from trusting your intuition. For example, if you've been told on multiple occasions that you don't have good judgment, of course you're going to find it hard to trust yourself. Eventually, those emotional wounds may result in a pattern of poor decision-making.

"Both reiki and intuitive healing can help you recognise, accept, heal and release those emotions. In the process, you'll develop greater self-awareness and learn how to pay attention to that intuitive guidance from your higher self."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.