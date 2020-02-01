Would you use a cow dung face wash? They do in India

Ganeshan Palsamy lays out his wares on a white sheet on the red cement floor of his two-room home in the southern Indian city of Madurai. Spread out in front of him is a year's worth of his handiwork.

There's a Buddha's face, with clearly defined features; a Hindu temple pyramid, a wall hanging of ducks floating on a pond, a giant hand with thumb and forefinger pressed together and Hindu religious symbols. Everything is created by hand, the 49-year-old craftsman says.

As far as artists go, Palsamy is unusual.

He works with only two ingredients - excrement and urine collected from two cows he has reared.

Cow dung can be used to make many things, even oil lamps. PHOTO: AFP

"I can't touch the dung of other cows," he says. "My cows are native breeds that are grass-fed and allowed to graze naturally. I think that makes a difference in the quality and purity of the dung."

Excrement from his cows is antiseptic, he says, and easier to shape into artefacts without using moulds.

A boy at Gotirth Vidyapeeth, a school in Gujarat, makes an oil lamp out of cow dung. PHOTO: AFP

Though Palsamy has no political leanings, he is one of a growing number of organic farmers across the country who are benefiting from government handouts targeting India's growing bovine businesses.

Led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, the government awards subsidies worth up to 60 per cent of the initial investment to commercial organisations using products derived from cows, although not their meat or hides - cows are sacred for Hindus.

Soaps, shampoos and other personal care products made from cow dung and urine are now being hawked by the top digital retailers in India - Amazon, Flipkart and eBay.

Umesh Soni, 36, a Mumbai-based microbiologist, is the founder of Cowpathy. He began crafting his organic range of cow dung soaps as far back as 2012. This brand also uses only excrement from indigenous cattle.

The cow pats are collected by hand and heat-processed in his factory to prevent the growth of bacteria, Soni says.