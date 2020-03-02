Wuhan virus: How to stay healthy and happy during virus outbreak and flu season

Apart from wearing a mask in crowded places, washing your hands and using hand sanitiser, what can we do to stay healthy - and calm - during the flu season, especially in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak?

We asked health and wellness practitioners in Hong Kong for their advice. All underlined the need for a healthy diet, maintaining personal hygiene and getting good rest. These are their top tips.

JABS, ANNUAL CHECKS PAY HEALTHY DIVIDENDS.

It's not too late to get the flu vaccine, says Dr Joyce Lai, general practitioner at OT&P in Central, and this is especially important for the young, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. The key is to get it when you are healthy.

Have an annual health check-up, Lai stresses, particularly if you have ongoing health conditions.

"If you have a condition like diabetes and it's poorly controlled, and have asthma, then when you get the flu it's more likely to develop into pneumonia or have complications, and recovery will be slower. So, make sure everything is in good working order."

If you do feel unwell, see your doctor as soon as possible. "A rapid influenza test can give you a result in 15 minutes and quickly determine what you might have," Lai says. "Anti-viral drugs for the flu should be taken within 48 hours, so it's important to see your GP promptly."

If you have a fever, after visiting the doctor, wait for at least 24 hours after the fever has subsided (without using fever reducing medicine) to leave home. If a family member is ill, adjust the sleeping arrangements - as best you can - so that they don't infect other household members.

"Optimise everything that you can control - wash your hands, take care of your body, get enough sleep, eat nutritious food - and then you have no need to stress," Lai says.

DEFEND YOURSELF WITH POWERFUL NUTRIENTS

Dietitian Sally Poon's top three nutrients to ensure a strong immune system are vitamin C, zinc and iron. The benefits of vitamin C to boost immunity are well documented and Poon reminds people to take it before the onset of cold or flu symptoms.