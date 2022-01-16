Year of the Tiger 2022: Zodiac sign predictions for love, health, career and wealth from feng shui experts

Looking back over the past couple of years on the lunar calendar, the Year of the Ox saw many of the same struggles that plagued the Year of the Rat. The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect our lives, and economic conditions remain uncertain.

Still, the upcoming Year of the Tiger is said to be one of many changes, and with those changes come opportunities. Each sign will get a chance to improve their fortunes in love, business, career and other personal areas of growth.

We consulted John Choi Wai-hung, who studied geomancy and metaphysics for 12 years, and fortune-teller Tasha Tse Lau-yu about the coming year.

Choi: The tiger could face a tough time, as it’s one of the four (fan Tai Shui ) signs this year that will be at odds with Tai Sui, the guardian deity of the year. Still, there will be opportunities – students will experience improved learning and analytical skills, while workers have a higher chance at getting a promotion. Just be extra careful when signing documents or contracts, and get regular health check ups to avoid adverse events.

Tse: Sadly, this year tigers won’t have good luck in relationships. It won’t be easy for single tigers to find a suitable mate. They need to be patient. But they will have a chance to resolve conflicts and misunderstandings with family members. They will also have many opportunities to meet friends from overseas who can bring them new ideas and a new understanding of life.

Choi: Rabbits can look forward to a pretty lucky year ahead. Several lucky stars mean there will be opportunities in business – you may receive support from your boss, earn a bit more in international trade, or be struck by inspiration that will help elevate your performance. Take advantage of the opportunities this year, as next year – the Year of the Rabbit – you will be fan Tai Shui and your luck will take a hit.

Tse: It’s a good year for rabbits. They are likely to find their lovers this year. Parties and date apps could bring them more opportunities in romance. But rabbits who already have lovers need to be careful about this “good luck” that could become a burden.

This year, rabbits will get both money and emotional support from elder relatives. With their help, they may have a chance to start their own business or achieve their dreams. However, they need to be careful making friends because some of these new alliances could lead to financial losses.

Choi: Those born in the Year of the Dragon can expect a tough 12 months. With no auspicious stars to help them out, dragons should act conservatively in their career, business and health until the new year. Buying insurance is recommended, and dragons should be attentive to social relationships, their health and that of their loved ones.

Tse: This year dragons’ relationships will be plain. Further education might bring them some luck but patience is important. Negative energy abounds and dragons need to complain less, then they could have more opportunities for romance. The good news is they will have a chance to reunite with former friends or colleagues who could bring them more work opportunities.

Choi: Similar to the tiger, snakes will face a dearth of luck as they are also fan Tai Shui . Be prepared for hearsay around the office and in your business dealings. Some lucky stars, however, mean that they'll receive backing from elders and noble ladies – be sure to take advantage of the support.

Tse: Male snakes will have many opportunities to meet outstanding women in their work this year. They will also have a chance to get in touch with their ex but those who already have a new relationship need to be careful with this. Snakes might have many disputes with family members. They need to learn to control their temper.

Choi: Horses can look forward to a pretty good year in 2022. Multiple auspicious stars mean there will be opportunities for work advancement: better grades in school, and improved management and financial skills for business owners.

They’ll also have the chance to better cultivate interpersonal relationships and will see lots of opportunities for social entertainment. If they own a business, horses should be sure to communicate directly with their customers.

Tse: Horses are out of luck in relationships this year. They should focus more on their business and future plans where they may have a degree of success. This year, they might get many jiu rou (fair-weather) friends who can (surprisingly) bring some help to their careers.

Choi: The sheep's luck is set to improve after a tough Year of the Ox. They may experience some initial turbulence if they decide to make big changes, but if they persevere, they'll see chances for career advancement. They'll also see opportunities for building good interpersonal relationships and attending lots of social events. While they will have more stable fortunes this year, they should avoid taking risks with finances.

Tse: Sheep should get ready for a year of romance. Single sheep are likely to get a date. It’s a good time for married sheep to start a family, have another child, or move into a new property. Friends will offer them a lot of help. Those who want to get a new job could ask for advice or get help from their friends.

Choi: Monkeys will have a tough year in 2022 because of fan Tai Shui and should anticipate a lot of twists and turns. Their best bet overall is to play things conservatively – though there may be some opportunities if they have a local business to expand and gain customers from other districts.

If they’d like to improve their luck, they can pray at Lily Temple in Tin Hau or Wong Tai Sin in Kowloon, or wear a rooster or bird pendant. They could also place a fountain with moving water or a colourful lamp in the northeast part of their home to increase their fortune.

Tse: Monkeys won’t have much luck in their relationships this year. There will be plenty of misunderstandings, which could lead to break ups. Single monkeys may meet new dates, but they won’t last long. Monkeys also won’t have many opportunities to meet new friends. Relationships with your family will be peaceful this year.

Choi: This is looking to be a great year for the rooster as two of the luckiest of lucky stars will be shining on them. The rooster will have it all. They'll have the chance to get promoted at work and social relationships will improve.

Their lucky stars will also provide them with lots of good food and wine. They should feel free to explore and take advantage of business opportunities, but before their luck runs out at Christmas.

Tse: Single roosters might find it difficult to get a suitable partner because they are picky. For those who already have one, communication is important, otherwise, disputes and even divorce could happen. But this year, roosters are likely to meet their gui ren – helpful people – who will bring many opportunities to their career.

Choi: Dogs will be coming off a difficult Year of the Ox, in which they were fan Tai Shui . That said, their luck will still be about average in 2022. Their talents will flourish at work, especially in creative areas, and they'll be helped by a boost in interpersonal relationships. They may be affected by illness or family health issues – and should lean on friends for help.

Tse: Dogs’ relationships will be plain this year. Lack of communication might result in problems, but there will be no breaking up. Dogs need to show they care about their relatives and lovers. This is not a good year for dogs to start a business with friends. They need to avoid that.

Choi: The pig is the last sign that is fan Tai Shui , although the impact will not be as severe as with the other three. Some lucky stars will also provide pigs with lots of opportunities in their careers – including salary increases and promotions.

If they choose to take a different career path people will recognise them and their talent. If they own a business, there will be more chances for collaboration – though they should be wary of unfamiliar partnerships, as it is also possible their competitors will try to steal their opportunities.

Tse: Those born in Year of the Pig will have many quarrels with their lovers; break-ups are on the horizon. This year pigs might meet new friends, but they need to think twice before accepting business opportunities proposed by them. Married pigs might have lan tao hua (bad luck in romance).

Choi: A year of average luck for the rat. They will see opportunities in the second half of the year in their career or other endeavours. They will have luck in becoming a star student, gaining recognition for special talents, starting a new job or even a new business in the latter part of the year.

They should beware of any extreme activities, as some unlucky stars indicate a possibility of injury, and keep an eye on their family’s health.

Tse: This year, rats will lack good luck in their relationships. Single rats might still need to wait for romance. Those who are already in love will be affected by diao ke star (which can raise negative emotions) and be easily annoyed by their lovers. Meanwhile, rats might find it difficult to make friends because of their busy schedules.

Choi: The ox can expect a good year thanks to some lucky stars in their corner. People will be more open to welcoming oxen, providing opportunities to build relationships. They should beware of obstacles, especially if they decide to make changes this year, like starting a new job.

You’ll encounter some hiccups, but persevere and they will get better by the end of the year. Those with businesses will also have a good year thanks to the work of their team, and they should be intentional about building good relationships with their customers.

Tse: This is a perfect year for a single Ox. Among the 12 animal zodiac signs, the ox has the best tao hua yun (luck of romance) among twelve animals. They will see a boost in relationships of both friends and romance.

Those who are in love will have opportunities to get married or have a child this year. Oxen will also have good luck in making friends this year. They will meet their new gui ren and get help from them. Good things will also happen in their family relationships.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.