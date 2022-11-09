You can eat bananas again at Hong Kong trail races but 'don't get caught talking while eating'

Trail races will serve bananas for the first time in three years but runners will still have to eat them on their own outside checkpoints.

The move has been labelled “ridiculous” by race organisers Action Asia Events, but a “positive step forward” nonetheless as they prepare to host the Hysan Island Hike & Run on Nov 13.

Amid stringent Covid-19 restrictions, the trail running community has lobbied the government to allow their sport to return to normal, pointing out it is a very low risk sporting activity – particularly compared to the likes of the Hong Kong Sevens.

However a new paragraph was included among the usual list of rules given to Action Asia for this weekend’s 5km and 14km races, which start near the junction at Tai Hang Rd and Wang Nai Chung Gap Road.

“Runners, if needed, are allowed to bring along their own food for eating during the race. The organiser will also provide bananas at the checkpoints for self-collection by runners,” the government statement said.

Bananas will be served at checkpoints.

PHOTO: Handout

However, it added runners are “not allowed to consume the food within the checkpoint areas”.

Instead, competitors are “required to eat alone at the race route and avoid talking while eating. Staff members will be deployed to remind runners to observe the above requirement.”

Action Asia CEO Micheal Maddess said the change was still a small win for the trail running community.

“[I’m not sure] what changed their decision, but no matter how ridiculous it sounds, it’s a positive step forward for Hong Kong,” Maddess said. “[It] will send a message to other countries that if you want to visit Hong Kong and enter a trail running race, at least you wont starve.”

Maddess said for three years runners have been surprised they were not allowed to eat food during a running event, despite being allowed to eat in restaurants. He has been lobbying hard for a year, but said he had “every excuse thrown at us”.

“It’s been the worst three years of my entire life. Absolute nightmare,” Maddess said.

“The police give you permission [to hold the event] the day before the event, applications only get processed weeks before events due to a whole host of Covid-19 excuses on the government’s side, which has to change if Hong Kong really is serious about staging international events and helping the struggling events sector.

“I get the feeling that the Health Bureau sometimes forgets how to become healthy and what is good for our immune system.”

Last month, the Trail Running Association of Hong Kong sent two open letters to the Health Secretary Dr Lo Chung Mau, co-signed by over 20 other running associations, asking for an explanation for the restrictions.

The letters pointed out that restrictions had been eased on events like the Hong Kong Sevens and the snooker Masters, which cram thousands of people in one venue, while stronger rules were still in place for trail races, which have a few hundred participants, and take place outdoors – spread over tens, sometimes hundreds, of kilometres.

“It is frustrating when trail running, or just sports in general, is considered small in Hong Kong as everyone knows finance and property rule in this town,” Maddess said. “But so does mental health, and one reason sport plays a huge role in Hong Kong is everyone wants to work hard and play hard.”

Maddess said he believes it will take a long time before trail running in Hong Kong returns to normal.

“There’s still a very long way forward, but we’re happy we can celebrate by peeling a banana on the course,” he added. “Just don’t get caught talking while eating.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.