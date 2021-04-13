You can hold back dementia: Brain surgeon's advice

The brain is a complex organ of which much is still unknown. Sanjay Gupta, best known as CNN’s chief medical correspondent – he is also a practising brain surgeon – wants to change that.



Gupta explores the brain in his latest book, Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age, with a focus on how to avoid dementia. And for a personal touch, it’s peppered with stories relating to his own family.



The book is partly a compendium of neuroscientific research and partly a self-help manual. Gupta looks at the effect of exercise and diet on the onset of dementia, and uncovers lesser known factors such as lack of social intercourse and too little sleep.

Carefully upbeat, the upshot of his research is that, although no outcomes are certain, we can proactively take steps to avoid, delay, and mitigate dementia.

The crux of Gupta’s approach is based on the 21st-century discovery that the process of neurogenesis – creating brain cells – does not stop when we get older. The brain can make new brain cells, and forge new neural connections, at any age.

“That is the reason I wrote the book. What we were seeing in the neuroscience community was evidence not just of neuroplasticity – the idea that you can use existing brain cells to do new things – but also neurogenesis,” says Gupta.

Imaging techniques like fMRI, which allow neuroscientists to map what is occurring in the brain in greater detail, are at the heart of the new research.

“Previous research was conducted on brains and spinal cords that had been injured. We were always looking at pathological states,” says Gupta. “It was only after we were able to examine the brain with imaging that we could look at healthy brains.

“The discovery was that healthy brains have an ongoing process of neurogenesis. We knew that it happened in young brains, and brains that were recovering from injury, but the fact that it happened in healthy brains was a revelation,” says Gupta.

“We found that some people have a lot more neurogenesis occurring than others, and a lot of the reasons for that are related to things that are in our control. That was a revolutionary revelation in the world of neuroscience.”

When neuroscientists realised that the brain could create new cells at any age, that opened up new strategies for dealing with dementia, Gupta says.

Exercise is the most important activity we can do to keep our brains healthy, says Gupta – it’s important to simply move, whether that be casual walking or a workout.

Although it seems mysterious, the brain is a physical organ, so it makes sense that it will benefit from physical exercise, like other parts of the body. But unexpected activities have also been shown to have a positive effect on the health of our brain, such as maintaining a social life into old age.

“Social interaction is one of the big predictors of neurogenesis,” says Gupta. “Social interaction is near the top of the list when it comes to making new brain cells.

“Connecting with others has been known to be important for a long time. But we now know that it leads to the release of certain hormones like oxytocin which foster neurogenesis. Social interaction is a really effective strategy for fostering neurogenesis.”

In a pandemic world, maintaining social connections is more difficult. Is connecting still effective if it is done digitally? “I asked a lot of researchers this question,” says Gupta, “and the answer is we don’t know. It takes some time to gather that kind of data.

“Their inclination is that it is very beneficial, and for certain situations, screen time can be more positive, because people will pay attention to a screen more than a person in the room. That is just anecdotal evidence, but I think it is certainly better than having no interaction at all.”

Sleep also has a major effect on brain health. It’s generally thought that we simply switch off when we are asleep, but recent research has shown that our brains are very active while we sleep, because they can make full use of the energy that is diverted elsewhere when we are awake.

When we are asleep, the brain turns information into knowledge, consolidates our memories, and cleans itself. Everyone needs eight hours of sleep, and you shouldn’t convince yourself that you don’t.

“There is a rinse cycle that happens in your brain when you sleep,” says Gupta. “You are basically clearing out metabolic waste. That happens when you are awake, but the process is close to 60 per cent more efficient when you are asleep.

“You’re clearing out plaque and tangles, and all the things that lead to dementia. You’re helping the brain run more smoothly.”

Memory is identity, and most of us fear dementia because it will lead to memory loss. That is true, but we shouldn’t worry about forgetting where we put our keys, not being able to recall names, or not being able to remember events long in the past. This is common and is not a sign of impending dementia, Gupta says.

“The number one reason, regardless of age, that people have poor memory is because of inattention,” says Gupta. “They are simply not paying attention. It’s not that they have forgotten something, it’s that they never remembered it in the first place.

“Memory is a process, and you have to pay attention to something – it has to register. If you do that, it moves into the hippocampus which houses the memory centres of the brain.

“But other forms of forgetfulness, like getting lost in a place that you know well – or forgetting what your keys are for, rather than where you put them – can be a sign of dementia.

Researchers are sure that plaque and tangles in the brain are the cause of Alzheimer’s, although some pharmaceutical companies have stopped searching for a cure involving plaque prevention or removal after following a series of dead ends.

Moreover, no one really knows what causes the plaque to accumulate in the brain. Recent research said that it may be washed into the brain from periodontal (gum) disease, but there are numerous other theories.

“I think that we are getting a better idea about what is generating plaque, and we have learned that this can happen decades earlier than the age when someone will develop symptoms,” says Gupta. “It may have to do with the brain reacting to certain infections, or it may be something metabolic to do with glucose.”

PHOTO: Pexels

In Keep Sharp, Gupta notes that people with diabetes have a greater chance of getting Alzheimer’s, and some researchers have even debated classifying the disease as a third type of diabetes.

As for a cure for Alzheimer’s, Gupta says that there are some new approaches under way. “After around 15 years, the evidence has shown that eliminating plaque is probably not the answer,” he says.

“Eliminating plaque makes sense, but it does not seem to work, as it has not worked in dozens of trials. But I am still optimistic that pharmaceutical research will come up with something.”

PHOTO: Pixabay

“One area of research that has fascinated me is a bit like thinking of your brain as the city that you live in,” Gupta says. “You know how to go to a few places and get back, you can get to those places very easily, and you don’t have to think about it. You have similarly well-established roads in your brain.

“But if you get plaque in one of those roads in your brain, you have difficulty in getting from A to B. What we are learning is that with neurogenesis, you can build more roads to the destination – you can go around the plaque. You would still have the plaque in your brain, but you would not feel like you had dementia.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.