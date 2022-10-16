'You still mourn': 3 women open up about their miscarriage heartbreak

In 2012, Hongkonger May Lynn Funnell had just returned from her honeymoon at the Canadian ski resort of Whistler when she discovered she was pregnant.

"I was excited and imagined my future and how things were going to change," says May, who was 28 at the time.

At nine-and-a-half weeks, she went for her first ultrasound. But during the scan the doctor went quiet and the nurse let out a gasp. She knew something was wrong.

"The foetus wasn't wiggling and I was told I had had a 'missed miscarriage '," says May. Also known as a silent miscarriage, this occurs when a foetus or embryo has died but no bleeding or fetal tissue loss has occurred.

"I just wanted to get out of there," she recalls. "It wasn't until I was in the waiting room, when my husband looked at me, that I broke down."

May was referred to the Queen Mary Hospital.

May Lynn Funnell at her home in Fo Tan, in Hong Kong. In 2012, she had a missed miscarriage.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"That was tough because I had to say out loud, 'I've been told I'm having a miscarriage' after just getting used to saying 'I'm pregnant'. I had another scan, which was difficult…I couldn't look this time, I didn't want to see the still image."

Funnell was given two options: take medication to stimulate the expulsion of the foetus from the womb or undergo dilation and curettage (D&C) surgery, a procedure to remove tissue from the uterus.

"I'm petrified of hospitals so I opted for the tablets. After three days at home, nothing happened so I had to go back in for the operation," she recalls.

"I had to lie alone in bed waiting for the cramps to come. That was my darkest time – just really sad, really lonely," she says. "It's a loss and you still mourn."

It was not her only challenge conceiving - Funnell would have two more miscarriages over the next three years.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Today, May feels grateful for her three healthy children but admits it was tough during her pregnancy with her child, Jack.

"I listened to the baby all the time," she says. "When I stopped feeling him kick, I would visit my doctor and get a scan." Or she would drink orange juice – the natural sugar it contains effectively spurs fetal movement.

"It was exhausting. That was probably the toughest part, because the closer you get to this baby being a real thing, the more fearful you are of losing it."

October 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, and to honour the occasion, a "Wave of Light" candle-lighting ceremony will be held globally at 7pm.

Julie Aswani will light a candle. In 2020, she miscarried at 10 weeks.

"I bought tiny clothes in preparation for my first baby's birth, and shared the exciting news with my family," says Julie, who was born and raised in Hong Kong.

Julie Aswani with her husband and daughter.

PHOTO: Julie Aswani

She had been excited about her first pregnancy because she has a rare physical condition, arthrogryposis, that she'd been told would make her unable to conceive.

Arthrogryposis occurs in about one in every 3,000 children, and causes stiff joints and abnormal muscle development, leading to a limited range of motion.

"In 2019, several gynaecologists told me that I wouldn't be able to conceive because of my physical condition, which shocked me because my condition is not about infertility but lack of mobility. I was shattered."

But support was at hand. Julie's sister connected her with Dr Patrick Chan, a Hong Kong-based specialist in reproductive medicine, who guided her down the intrauterine insemination (IUI) path, a fertility treatment that involves directly inserting sperm into a woman's womb .

Julie fell pregnant after one round but, a couple of months in, she noticed some light spotting. Then came the cramps and bleeding.

"I was at home and it felt like something was collapsing inside me. I was screaming in pain.

"I knew I had lost the baby. I didn't know how to grieve and felt helpless and angry because life has never been easy for me.

"I didn't want to just flush it and move on. And I didn't want to hear comments from friends and family like 'it's okay, you can try again'."

Eva Lind-Mallo wants more open conversations about miscarriages.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Determined to remove the stigma around miscarriage, Julie – who in 2021 gave birth to a girl and is expecting her second child in December, both conceived through IUI – talks openly about her pregnancy loss.

"I discovered that many women had experienced it, but few talked about it," she says, adding there is also a lot of taboo around pregnancy loss in the Indian community.

The classification of miscarriage varies from place to place – in Hong Kong, a miscarriage is defined as the death of an embryo before 24 weeks of pregnancy.

And it is common: about one in 10 women will have a miscarriage over a lifetime, a statistic that represents 23 million pregnancies lost annually, or 44 per minute worldwide, according to a series of articles in British medical journal The Lancet.

A University of Hong Kong survey released this month also found there are many misconceptions on the causes of pregnancy loss.

Eva Lind-Mallo wants more open conversations about miscarriages. "People should not feel afraid, embarrassed or inadequate, or feel that their body is betraying them," she says.

Eva with her son, Theodore.

PHOTO: Eva Lind-Mallo

Eva was living in New York when her first pregnancy ended in a blighted ovum, a type of early miscarriage that occurs when a fertilised egg implants into the uterus but does not develop into an embryo.

"My OB-GYN was like, 'try not to worry about it, just keep practising and hopefully the next one is going to work out'," she says.

"Obviously I was depressed, because you've got hormones wreaking havoc on your body and you have this feeling of inadequacy. It's heartbreaking – and it puts a strain on a marriage.

"In 2007, we visited a fertility clinic and I learned how to do all types of injections and take all types of drugs. I had two IUIs and one round of IVF, but nothing worked. At that point, I said enough is enough."

After returning from a holiday in India, Eva discovered she was pregnant but was again devastated when a scan could not detect a heartbeat.

"That's why Theodore is a divine gift," she says of her "miracle son" who turns 14 on October 16 in what has been a challenging year.

"In October last year, my husband died in a boating accident," says Eva of Daniel, 53, who drowned after the catamaran he was on board with a friend capsized off Beaufort Island, southeast of Hong Kong Island.

"I've been dealing with a lot of trauma but talking about it has helped. That's why we should normalise discussions about pregnancy loss and not hide in shame in the shadows…we need to break the silence."

