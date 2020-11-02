Young lovers in Penang find 'functional' Valentine's Day bouquets more meaningful

Love gift: Lim preparing cotton flower frames and boxes prepared for the upcoming Valentine's Day at Arcadia Florist in George Town.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Rena Lim
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - The beauty of artificial flowers is taking centre stage this Valentine's Day, as modern couples and youngsters opt for the more lasting gift for their special someone.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, it is more than flowers and jewellery that youngsters go for.

Flower shop owner Vivian Lim, who makes and sells special cotton flowers, rose soap bouquets and giant single rose bouquets, said modern couples are all about practicality.

"Although real flowers like red roses are still in demand, more and more people are going for artificial flowers.

"This is because for the price they would have to pay for real flowers, they would prefer to go for items made with artificial flowers, which can be stored or used.

"So in the past few years, everlasting flower bouquets and boxes are in greater demand as they can be stored indefinitely.

"This way, their special ones have something to keep later on, " she said at her shop in Burmah Road yesterday.

Lim said at her shop, the giant single rose bouquet and special cotton flowers are among the bestsellers this season.

"In Penang, I think I am the only one making the giant single rose bouquet, as the entire bouquet is made up of a single artificial rose with real baby breath flowers.

"The single rose bouquet measures 20cm wide and 56cm long.

"I thought instead of an entire bouquet of roses, people can gift a single huge rose as it is unique and the rose can be stored as decoration after Valentine's Day.

"The cotton flower boxes and bouquets are also eye-catching as the pastel coloured flowers look very delicate due to the nature of cotton, " she said.

She added that the functional rose soap bouquet was also a favourite for gifting.

"With flower soap bouquet, it is not simply pretty but also usable as fragrant soap.

"So every year, there is a certain demand for functional bouquets like these, " she said.

More about
malaysia Penang Valentine's Day gifts Dating/Relationships Lifestyle flowers

TRENDING

Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
Coronavirus: Jay Chou&#039;s KL concert cancelled after fans demanded for it
Coronavirus: Fans demanded to cancel Jay Chou's KL concert
&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day

SERVICES