Your skin barrier explained: How it protects you from the outside world, and how to keep it healthy and strong

It can be frustrating to try new products on your skin and see no changes. We tend to think they were not right for us and try something else. But more often than not, the reason they are not working is related to the condition of your skin barrier.

Our skin barrier is the first line of defence, protecting against stressors on the outside so they can’t hurt the inside.

“The skin barrier can be weakened by internal and external factors. These can be UV rays, pollution, free radicals, airborne allergens and contaminants, and weather and temperature changes.

Tata Harper, founder of natural luxury skincare brand Tata Harper.

PHOTO: Tata Harper

“Or they can be lifestyle stressors like stripping cleansers, over-exfoliating and cleansing , harsh products, cosmetic ingredients, shaving, diet and lack of sleep,” says Tata Harper, founder of natural luxury skincare brand Tata Harper.

What is the skin barrier?

Think of a brick wall; to do its job it needs strong, well-maintained bricks, and sturdy mortar to keep it up. Our skin cells are the bricks, and our vital lipids (ceramides, cholesterols, and fatty acids) are the mortar. Together they make the skin barrier, which keeps electrolytes and water in, and damaging environmental factors out.

This shield-like layer sits at the very top of your skin, right above the dermis, sheltering your nerves, blood vessels, sweat glands, and of course, collagen and elastin, proteins whose job is to keep your skin resilient.

What is the skin barrier composed of?

Microbiome: A layer where billions of good bacteria and viruses preserve your skin’s immunity and prevent inflammation and/or altered pH levels.

Acid mantle: A very thin, slightly acidic film whose lipids, amino acids, and sebum protect your skin against bad bacteria and secure the microbiome’s structural integrity.

Lipid layer: This layer’s main job is to keep your skin from losing too much water, and stop environmental factors from getting in, to avoid an immune reaction.

When our microbiome is well balanced, our acid mantle is slightly acidic, and there are enough lipids to hold things up, our skin barrier can be considered healthy.

How do you recognise a damaged skin barrier?

Some of the most common symptoms of a weak or damaged skin barrier are dehydrated/dull skin, breakouts, redness, sensitivity, flaky skin and inflammation.

Sometimes skin conditions you were already struggling with – such as acne, eczema and rosacea – will just get worse, or your skin acts up more often.

What weakens your skin barrier?

From environmental irritants and lifestyle habits to stress and a bad diet, there are several possible causes.

“Unfortunately, we live in a world where damaging skin factors such as free radicals, blue light exposure, UV rays, pollution, airborne allergens, weather, and seasonal allergies are out of our control, so all we can really do is protect our skin from them,” says dermatologist-turned-researcher Emilio Stradwich.

He has witnessed how – especially thanks to the rise of skincare in social media – people have convinced themselves the “more is more” approach is the way to go.

“When it comes to lifestyle choices like drinking too much alcohol, not sleeping enough, an unbalanced diet, or a skincare routine abundant in over-exfoliating formulas, stripping cleansers, fragrances, alcohols or abrasive chemicals, we do have a say, so it’s a matter of changing some habits to keep our skin barrier in top form,” he says.

What to avoid and what to focus on when trying to rebuild and fortify your skin barrier

For Tata Harper, it’s all in the ingredients and goals behind your skincare formulas.

“To build back a strong skin barrier, in addition to adjusting any possible environmental stressors, it’s important to incorporate products that help moisturise and strengthen the skin while balancing your microbiome,” she says.

“Your products should treat the skin barrier on all three levels: the microbiome, the acid mantle and the lipid layer. Our new Superkind range delivers each layer what it needs to fortify the barrier and revitalise reactive skin.”

What kind of products should I use to keep my skin barrier healthy?

Finding products meant to nourish and protect your skin is a must to keep your barrier healthy.

Some brands have developed full lines focused on repairing and maintaining your skin barrier, such as Tata Harper’s Superkind line, which was developed with 36 ingredients from 13 different countries to deliver stress-free formulas that exclude more than 85 common irritants and allergens.

Tata Harper Superkind range, available at Joyce Beauty.

PHOTO: Tata Harper

US brand Krave Beauty has created a full catalogue focused on bringing skin back to its balanced, healthy self by using superfoods and skin-strengthening ingredients in their formulas, like their popular Great Barrier Relief serum or the Oat So Simple water cream.

Krave Beauty’s Great Barrier Relief.

PHOTO: Krave Beauty Skinfix’s Barrier+ collection is formulated to feed and balance your skin barrier on a daily basis with lipids, proteins, and botanicals that can help strengthen your skin structure. Skinfix’s Barrier+ collection.

PHOTO: Skinfix

Soothing ingredients that will help calm your skin and battle inflammation include niacinamide, allantoin, Centella asiatica, oatmeal, green tea, aloe and camomile. And of course, don’t forget sunscreen.

UV rays are one of the principal skin barrier damaging factors, so wearing SPF on a daily basis is vital.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.