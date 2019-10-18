‘Dead’ cattle farmer in India wakes up at his funeral

PHOTO: Pixabay
Sira Habibu
C. Aruno
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

A grieving family was shocked to see their father moving as they were about to lower him into the grave, Makkal Osai reported.

Malik, 55, a cattle farmer in Odissa, India, reportedly went missing while grazing his goats.

His family searched for him at all the usual grazing spots and found him unconscious on the ground.

Thinking he had passed away, the family arranged for a funeral.

As they were about to lower him into the grave, Malik moved his head, sending the mourners running helter-skelter.

He was then taken to hospital, where doctors found that he had a severe fever which caused him to faint and appear lifeless.

More about
malaysia Funeral

TRENDING

She&#039;ll find you your ideal partner but don&#039;t ask her for a virgin
She'll find you your ideal partner but don't ask her for a virgin
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Mother says Hong Kong girl, 15, found dead in sea &#039;took her own life&#039;
Mother says Hong Kong girl, 15, found dead in sea 'took her own life'
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
&#039;Singapore Superstar Celebrity&#039; Kurt Tay is back for the Subaru Car Challenge, baby
'Singapore Superstar Celebrity' Kurt Tay is back for the Subaru Car Challenge, baby
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to &#039;kill&#039; Jessica Hsuan
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother&#039;s not impressed
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother's not impressed

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

4 overseas medical procedures that Singaporeans go abroad for: How much can you really save?
4 overseas medical procedures that Singaporeans go abroad for: How much can you really save?
Cruises from Singapore (2019) - how much do Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises cost?
Cruises from Singapore (2019) - how much do Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises cost?
Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam

Home Works

8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven

SERVICES