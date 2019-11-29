1 in 10 Malaysian children are sexually abused, usually by those they trust

Read also

Under Section 31 of the Child Act, sexual abuse of a child and even causing or permitting a child to be abused is a crime.

Offenders stand to be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years imprisonment or fined up to RM50,000 (S$16,300) or both.

In the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, crimes include sexually communicating with a child (section 11, maximum three years imprisonment), child grooming (section 12, maximum five years imprisonment and whipping), meeting, following child grooming (section 13, maximum 10 years imprisonment and whipping), physical sexual assault on a child (section 14, maximum 20 years imprisonment, whipping) and non-physical sexual assault of a child (section 15, maximum 20 years imprisonment, maximum RM20,000 fine or both).

"Let me give an example. The Child Act requires mandatory reporting if a child is suspected of being abused.

"If a parent or guardian, a welfare, medical or police officer fails to act, they can be fined up to RM50,000 or imprisoned. That's how much protection the Act provides our children, " says Dr Amar.

The Child Act also treats girls and boys the same, whereas in the Penal Code, boys tend to get a harsher treatment (in cases where both the offender and the victim are underaged).

"The Child Act also does not allow parents to withdraw police reports but this is something that happens all the time. Why? Because we believe that parents have more rights than the child?" questions Dr Amar.

Instead, he says, both the police and the courts seem to prefer to use the Penal Code when they prosecute child sexual abuse cases, a law that is more suitable for adult victims.

A big issue, he says, is the lackadaisical attitude when it comes to safeguarding the welfare of children as well as a woeful shortage of manpower.

"The custodians of our children, which are our police and welfare officers, don't really know the Child Act well enough or at all. Welfare officers and the police have the power, by law, to remove a child from their homes or wherever they are if there is even a suspicion of violence. But we are not doing this.