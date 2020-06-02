1-year-old boy in KL dies after being placed in babysitter's care for the first time

A one-year-old baby died on his first day under the care of a babysitter in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, reported Harian Metro.

The babysitter contacted the boy's mother at about noon that day to inform her that her child was unconscious.

"I rushed to the babysitter's place, where I was informed that my child was already sent to a nearby clinic, " said the mother.

He was then referred to a private hospital but despite given emergency treatment, he was pronounced dead.

His body was later transferred to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for a post-mortem, which indicated no criminal element. The cause of death is still unknown at press time.