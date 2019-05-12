10 firemen in Malaysia carry obese man with breathing problems to ambulance

GEORGE TOWN - It took 10 firemen to carry an obese man from his home on the ninth floor of the Medan Angsana flats in Penang to an ambulance after he suffered breathing difficulties.

Paya Terubong Fire Station chief Muzamer Mohd Salleh said they received a distress call at about 12.33pm on Tuesday (Dec 3), seeking help for M. Balaji, 52, who weighs about 200kg.

"When we arrived, he was lying down semi-conscious in his living room," he said on Wednesday.

Mr Muzamer said 10 firemen took turns to carry Mr Balaji using a special blanket.

"We had difficulties lifting him out from his house as the entrance of his apartment was too small," he added.

Mr Muzamer said they eventually managed to get Mr Balaji into the lift and into the ambulance after more than an hour.

"The rescue operation ended at about 1.50pm," he said.

This is not the first time Mr Balaji, a former security guard, made headlines as he had needed assistance several times due to his size.

In October 2010, 10 men had to carry him on a stretcher to the ground floor from his home after he injured his pelvis following a fall.

It was reported then that a surgery was not able to be performed on him due to his condition.

In 2014, Mr Balaji again fractured his hip after he fell in his house, and he was again rushed to the hospital with the help of firemen.