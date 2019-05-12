10 firemen in Malaysia carry obese man with breathing problems to ambulance

M. Balaji, 43, was still in pain when met at Penang Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for a fractured pelvis in October 2010.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - It took 10 firemen to carry an obese man from his home on the ninth floor of the Medan Angsana flats in Penang to an ambulance after he suffered breathing difficulties.

Paya Terubong Fire Station chief Muzamer Mohd Salleh said they received a distress call at about 12.33pm on Tuesday (Dec 3), seeking help for M. Balaji, 52, who weighs about 200kg.

"When we arrived, he was lying down semi-conscious in his living room," he said on Wednesday.

Mr Muzamer said 10 firemen took turns to carry Mr Balaji using a special blanket.

"We had difficulties lifting him out from his house as the entrance of his apartment was too small," he added.

Mr Muzamer said they eventually managed to get Mr Balaji into the lift and into the ambulance after more than an hour.

"The rescue operation ended at about 1.50pm," he said.

This is not the first time Mr Balaji, a former security guard, made headlines as he had needed assistance several times due to his size.

In October 2010, 10 men had to carry him on a stretcher to the ground floor from his home after he injured his pelvis following a fall.

It was reported then that a surgery was not able to be performed on him due to his condition.

In 2014, Mr Balaji again fractured his hip after he fell in his house, and he was again rushed to the hospital with the help of firemen.

More about
obesity malaysia Health and Wellbeing

TRENDING

SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting &#039;pranked&#039; by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A day out: Singapore&#039;s Farrer Park, the bustling neighbourhood that never sleeps
A day out: Singapore's Farrer Park, the bustling neighbourhood that never sleeps
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Best chilli crab Singapore: Complete price guide to famous crab restaurants
Best chilli crab Singapore: Complete price guide to famous crab restaurants

Home Works

11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
Cha In-ha&#039;s agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public

SERVICES