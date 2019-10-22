10 poachers detained, almost $300k worth of wildlife parts seized

KUALA LUMPUR - A total of 10 men, including seven Cambodians, were detained for poaching, resulting in the seizure of various wildlife parts worth RM908,000 (S$295,000), says Deputy Comm Datuk Mastor Mohd Ariff.

The Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) deputy director said the suspected poachers were nabbed during the special operation codenamed Ops Bersepadu Khazanah (OBK) between Oct 10 and Oct 16.

He said the first arrest was made on a local man in Felcra Sungai Temau in Kuala Lipis, Pahang on Oct 10.

"We seized various animal parts, including parts of tiger skin and pangolin scales," he told a press conference in Bukit Aman on Tuesday (Oct 22).

The second series of arrests were at Kampung Padang Kunyit, in Grik, Perak, at about 6.10am on Oct 11, DCP Mastor said.

"Two local men were detained. We checked the premises and discovered 25kg of agar wood, along with other wildlife, including five species of birds," he said.

The next raid occurred at a transit camp at the Endau-Rompin National Park on Oct 16, where a Cambodian man was detained, he added.

"We seized 162 nylon nets, 1kg of agar wood, four parts of a wild boar, five axes and machetes, as well as a tool to extract agar wood.

"We will investigate further to uncover whether the suspect has any accomplices," he said.

DCP Mastor said the OBK special task force then raided a big transit camp in Hutan Simpan Tembat, in Hulu Terengganu on Oct 20.

"We detained six Cambodian men, who used the transit camp for lodging and to refill their rations.

"We believe the suspects spent between one and three months in the jungle to hunt and collect wildlife," he said.