100 people risk losing their homes as riverbank erosion threatens Sarawak longhouse settlement

MIRI - Massive soil erosion is causing the ground to crack open under a longhouse settlement located in interior Tinjar district in northern Sarawak.

The earth movement is threatening the structural foundation of Rumah Sara Angul which has about a hundred natives living in 15 housing units.

The longhouse is in danger of collapsing into the adjacent river, said the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department.

The department has deployed personnel to the site which is located 108km from Miri.

The department in its latest updates on Thursday (June 4) said its rescue team carried out a probe and found big chunks of soil had eroded away along the banks of Sg Tinjar.

"The longhouse is located too near the cliff that forms the riverbank.

"The riverbank is badly affected by earth movement due to erosion caused by a very strong river current.

"The river current is washing away big volume of soil on the ground on which the longhouse was built. The foundation beneath the longhouse is eroding too.

"The residents have been told to get ready for immediate evacuation anytime," said the department in its latest update.

The Tinjar district office has also been alerted to the dangers faced by the longhouse folks.

The district office can open an evacuation centre to facilitate temporary shelter for the affected folks.