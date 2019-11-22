100 scammers in Malaysia still at large after suspects swarm streets amid raid

PHOTO: Screengrab/The Star/Asia News Network
Justin
The Star/Asia News Network

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia - Acting on complaints from the public, the Immigration Department deployed 150 personnel for a raid after a month-long surveillance, expecting this to be its biggest-ever crackdown.

The entire six-storey building in Cyberjaya had been taken over by a syndicate operating a call centre for an investment and foreign exchange (forex) scam targeting Chinese citizens.

Immigration officers had to go through locked doors, guarded floors and rooms with mattresses for knackered scammers, but outnumbered as they were, they managed to apprehend 680 Chinese nationals.

However, 100 or more of these suspected online scammers managed to get away, and now the hunt is on.

In a press conference at its headquarters here yesterday, Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said they would work together with the police to round up the remaining suspects.

"I have already informed Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador on the matter.

"The Chinese embassy has also been notified.

"We will continuously search for the remaining members," he said.

The scam syndicate, believed to have been operating for six months, targeted victims in China, promising them high and quick returns.

A code would be given out to "clients" to use a particular Chinese language website while all payments and transactions would be conducted via WeChat pay or banks in China.

The scammers were caught by surprise in the Wednesday raid.

Some even tried to jump out of windows, while others fought to resist arrest.

Injuries were reported on both sides. All were given on-site treatment by members of the Civil Defence Force, with no serious injuries reported.

Investigations showed that the building was being rented out for about RM360,000 (S$117,600) a month.

"We are currently tracing the individuals behind this company," said Khairul.

"We will also share information with other agencies, including Bank Negara, the Companies Commission of Malaysia, and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission."

On the 680 arrested suspects, aged between 19 and 35, the department found that all had been staying using social passes.

"Almost all were found to be without their passports. Up till now, no representative has come forward with their passports," he said.

It is learnt that the suspects were sent to the Bukit Jalil depot after being biometrically processed.

The department also seized 8,230 handphones, 174 laptops and 787 desktop computers under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

When members of the media were brought to the holding area where the department was holding unprocessed suspects, computers could be seen packed and stacked inside a separate room that was filled to the brim.

News of the raid and videos of the suspects jumping out of the building's windows or swarming the streets in a bid to escape went viral on social media on Wednesday.

More about
malaysia china scams

TRENDING

Chinese doctors save elderly man&#039;s life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Hotel room in Japan priced at $1.25 a night if guests consent to livestream their stay
Hotel room in Japan costs $1.25 a night if guests consent to this
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Bruce Lee&#039;s disgust for fake martial arts &#039;cowards&#039; revealed in rare phone call recording
Bruce Lee's disgust for fake martial arts 'cowards' revealed in rare phone call recording
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore&#039;s stray animals dies of cancer
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore's stray animals dies of cancer
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Did Andy Lau have a fight with his younger co-star?
Did Andy Lau have a fight with his younger co-star?
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
HK organiser of illegal gathering about HK protests repatriated; S&#039;porean warned for facilitating it
HK organiser of illegal gathering about HK protests repatriated; S'porean warned for facilitating it
PIE viaduct collapse: Engineer admits to not checking calculations made by inexperienced team
PIE viaduct collapse: Engineer admits to not checking calculations made by inexperienced team

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It&#039;s The Ship, because sleep is for the weak
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It's The Ship, because sleep is for the weak
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice

SERVICES