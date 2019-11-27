104 Chinese nationals arrested in online scam syndicate in Sabah

Muhamad Sade with some of the confiscated items being displayed at the press conference on Wednesday.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Kristy Inus
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA KINABALU - A total of 104 Chinese nationals were nabbed for being part of an online scam syndicate here on Tuesday (Nov 26).

Sabah Immigration Department raided three separate locations around 1Borneo mall, where 916 mobile phones, 348 SIM cards, 64 laptops and 28 desktops were seized from the first location.

State Immigration director Datuk Dr Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin said the syndicate had recruited members from China before sending them to Sabah.

"The suspects included 94 men and 10 women aged between 18 and 39.

"The online scam activities, which targeted victims from China, are believed to have been operational for two months here.

"The premises raided in 1Borneo was believed to have functioned as a call-centre equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) and keyless room access only," he told a press conference on Wednesday (Nov 27).

The syndicate's modus operandi was similar to the one that was operating from a six-storey building in Cyberjaya on Nov 20 where 680 Chinese nationals were nabbed.

Muhamad Sade said 68 of the 104 nabbed were without passports.

"The Chinese Embassy in Malaysia will also be notified on this case," he added.

He said Sabah Immigration had conducted intelligence operation for a week based on a public tip-off before the raid and called on the public to step forward with information of any suspicious activities.

