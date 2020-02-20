11 kids in Malaysia nabbed for begging with toy guns

KOTA KINABALU - A photo of a child holding up a driver with a toy gun resulted in the arrest of 11 children and their four Sea Gypsy (locally known as Pelahus) mothers in Sabah's east coast Lahad Datu.

One of the children was seen in the viral photo pointing a toy gun towards the driver of a vehicle at the Taman Aman Jaya traffic intersection while begging for money at about 10.30am yesterday.

Lahad Datu police chief Asst Comm Nasri Mansor said following the picture going viral on social media, a police team went to the area and found the group begging.

He said the four women aged between 24 and 31 and their children aged between six months and 12 years, were detained under the Immigration Act.