13-year-old drowns during outing to waterfall in Sabah

Illustration photo.
PHOTO: Pixabay
Stephanie Lee
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA KINABALU - A Form One student drowned while swimming at the Kionsom Waterfall recreational area on Thursday (Sept 26) morning.

The student, identified as Hazlina Midon, 13, had gone to the waterfall area with some friends, as they had no classes.

She was seen struggling in the water shortly before drowning.

It is learnt that Hazlina had gone to the waterfall area without notifying her parents.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations chief Khatizah Rahaban said after getting a distress call at 10.28am, a team of firemen went to the scene.

"The victim was given preliminary medical assistance before she was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead at the scene, " she said.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Asst Comm Habibi Majinji said they are investigating the incident.

More about
malaysia Drownings

TRENDING

10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to &#039;atas&#039; Swiss boarding school
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to 'atas' Swiss boarding school
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg &#039;so damn cringe&#039;
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg 'so damn cringe'
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Outrage erupts online after convicted undergrad molester escapes jail time
Outrage erupts online after convicted undergrad molester escapes jail time
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Joanne Peh gets naked for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh gets naked for Last Madame sex scene
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?

LIFESTYLE

We &#039;quit&#039; our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
We 'quit' our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
10 &#039;interesting&#039; buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket
10 'interesting' buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket

Home Works

Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Pentagon wants to show fans their mature side in upcoming Singapore concert
Pentagon wants to show fans their mature side in upcoming Singapore concert
Actor Roy Chiu openly declares he&#039;s pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Actor Roy Chiu openly declares he's pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar

SERVICES