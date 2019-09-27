13-year-old drowns during outing to waterfall in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU - A Form One student drowned while swimming at the Kionsom Waterfall recreational area on Thursday (Sept 26) morning.

The student, identified as Hazlina Midon, 13, had gone to the waterfall area with some friends, as they had no classes.

She was seen struggling in the water shortly before drowning.

It is learnt that Hazlina had gone to the waterfall area without notifying her parents.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations chief Khatizah Rahaban said after getting a distress call at 10.28am, a team of firemen went to the scene.

"The victim was given preliminary medical assistance before she was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead at the scene, " she said.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Asst Comm Habibi Majinji said they are investigating the incident.