13-year-old Malaysian boy's fast action stops fire at longhouse

SIBU, Malaysia - Quick action by a 13-year-old boy helped prevent a longhouse, housing over 100 people, in Kanowit from being razed to the ground on Sunday (Dec 15).

In the incident, Alexsidi Wifred was alerted to the fire in one of the kitchens when he heard his aunt screaming.

Kanowit Fire and Rescue department chief Arrahman Chik, on Monday (Dec 16), said that Alexsidi quickly fetched fire extinguishers to put out the fire but the devices failed to function.

"Alexsidi had to run back and forth three times to the scene as the two fire extinguishers he got from other rooms were not functioning.

"Without hesitation, he grabbed the third fire extinguisher from another room to kill the fire that had spread to the next room kitchen until the fire had been fully doused," he said.

He said the fire had only caused slight damage to the ceiling and walls of the room.

Arrahman added that the fire is believed to have occurred when a cloth, that was placed on top of an egg tray in the kitchen, caught fire from a gas stove.

Arrahman said when his firefighters arrived at the scene at 6.45pm, they found that the fire had been completely extinguished.

The longhouse, Rumah Andreas in Nanga Lipus, is about 22km from Kanowit town.