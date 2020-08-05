14 youths caught partying in Ipoh plead guilty to breaching MCO

IPOH- Fourteen youths pleaded guilty at the Magistrate's Court to breaching the movement control order (MCO) by gathering at an apartment here.

The accused, aged from 19 to 24, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus.

According to the charge sheet, the group was arrested at an apartment on Jalan CM Yusuff at 2am on May 5.

The facts of case stated that the 14 were gathered at the place, with music blasting.

Gathering for the purpose of entertainment is a violation of the MCO.

They were charged under Section 6 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 that carries a maximum fine of RM1,000 (S$330) or six months imprisonment or both, upon conviction.

Their lawyers, Awatif Ahmad Bashir and EP Sittan, who are from the National Legal Aid Foundation, requested for lower fines as some of the accused had to work while another, a student, had to sit for online exams.

DPP K. Darinee said to serve a lesson to those breaching the MCO, the maximum fine should be imposed.

Magistrate Noor Azreen then imposed a fine of RM1,000 each, or in default one month's jail.