16-year-old Malaysian girl with heart condition leaves school to care for 6 siblings after mum's death

A 16-year-old girl from Tanah Merah, Kelantan, has to take care of her six siblings after their mother died of kidney disease last Sunday, reported Harian Metro.

Roselina Abdullah, who also suffers from a congenital heart condition, is now the sole caretaker of her siblings aged between four and 13.

The eldest of seven children stopped schooling early this year in order to look after her ailing mother and siblings.

Roselina's father died when she was three but the father of her six younger siblings is still alive, yet rarely checks on them after he divorced Roselina's mother.

"I used to take turns with my mother to send my siblings to school and pick them up but now I have to do all that by myself on top of other housework.

"I need to find a job soon to pay for our daily expenses, " said Roselina, whose family depends on the RM350 (S$115) a month from the Welfare Department.

Roselina receives RM150 a month while her two other siblings who have learning difficulties receive RM1,800 each per year.