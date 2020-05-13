18 arrested and over $4m worth of drugs seized in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR - A drug syndicate, with a processing lab in Muar, was busted with more than RM12 million (S$4 million) worth of drugs seized following a series of raids in various states.

Bukit Aman Narcortic Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Comm Datuk Ramli Din said 18 syndicate members, including the mastermind, were arrested in nine raids conducted in Kelantan, Pahang, Penang, Selangor and Johor from May 9 to May 12.

"We seized 110.72kg of drugs, including 312,098 Yaba pills, 27,455 ecstasy pills and 40.45kg ecstasy powder from the raided locations.

"The drugs are worth RM12.04 million, and we also seized assets belonging to the syndicate worth almost RM500,000," he told a press conference in Bukit Aman on Wednesday (May 13).

Those arrested were 10 local men, four local women and four Thai nationals, he added.

"Five of the suspects have criminal records.

"A total of 10 suspects tested positive for methamphetamine," Comm Ramli said.

Comm Ramli said police uncovered a drug processing lab in Muar, Johor, believed to have been used to produce the drugs for the syndicate.

"We believe the lab in Muar is their main lab in producing multiple types of drugs before it is distributed to other parts of the country.

"The syndicate has been in operation for about 10 months," he added.

Comm Ramli said the syndicate caters to the local markets and neighbouring countries.

"The drugs are worth at least three times more overseas.

"The precursor and chemicals to produce the drugs were purchased online and shipped from overseas," Comm Ramli said.