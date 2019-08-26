19-year-old killed after car plunges down ravine on Malaysia highway

A fireman having a closer look at the car that plunged down the ravine.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Remar Nordin
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - A 19-year-old boy died when his Perodua Myvi plunged down a ravine and landed onto a railway track at KM17 along the Pasir Gudang-Perling highway here.

Johor Baru North OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Taib Ahmad said the victim, Tey Jia Liang, was driving from Pasir Gudang towards Perling when he lost control of his vehicle at around 3.05am on Sunday (Aug 25).

"The driver lost control of his vehicle where he crashed into a road divider.

"The car then plunged down from a ravine where it landed on a railway track," he said, adding that the victim died due to serious injuries at the scene.

ACP Mohd Taib added that the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Larkin Fire and Rescue department operation commander Khairul Azhar Abd Aziz said a total of six firemen and one tanker was deployed to the scene.

He added that it took his men about nine minutes to get the victim's body out of the car before handing it over to the police for further action.

More about
malaysia Accidents - Traffic

