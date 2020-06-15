1MDB: Najib-Arul Kanda trial postponed as lawyer awaits Covid-19 test result

KUALA LUMPUR - The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) trial involving Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy has been postponed as one of the former prime minister's lawyers had to undergo a Covid-19 test.

High Court judge Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan adjourned the trial here on Monday (June 15), pending the test result for one of the lawyers in Najib's defence team, which is expected to be known on Tuesday (June 16) at 10am.

Earlier, Najib's counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah informed the court that the lawyer had a high fever and cough earlier in the morning and took a Covid-19 test taken at a clinic.

The joint trial of Najib and Arul Kanda relating to the tampering of 1MDB final audit report was to resume on Monday.

The trial, dubbed as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) trial, was last heard in the court in January.

Najib is accused of using his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report before it was tabled to the PAC to avoid any action against him.

He allegedly committed the offence in Putrajaya between Feb 22 and 26, 2016.

Arul Kanda was charged with abetting Najib at the same place and time.