1MDB scandal: Jho Low not off the hook despite $1.35 billion settlement

The United States Justice Department (DOJ) on Wednesday said its recovery of US$1 billion (S$$1.35 billion) in funds linked to the 1MDB corruption scandal from the fugitive financier Jho Low - Washington's biggest civil forfeiture ever - is a stern warning that its prosecutors will not tolerate the American financial system being used to launder ill gotten gains.

The development marks a major milestone in a colourful saga that stretches back to 2015, and currently involves investigations in multiple jurisdictions over plunder at the 1 Malaysia Development Berhad fund amounting to over US$4.5 billion.

Along the way, former Malaysian prime minister and Low's ex-associate Najib Razak lost power, partly due to his alleged involvement in the theft, Low has gone into hiding, and Goldman Sachs - the US investment bank that raised bonds for the tainted fund - is mired in one of its worst ever crises as it faces the prospect of a multibillion payout to the Malaysian government.

The saga became a global talking point after prosecutors in Malaysia and the US revealed that funds allegedly illicitly moved from 1MDB to Najib and Low were used to buy luxurious jewels, a super yacht, a private jet - and even fund the Hollywood movie Wolf of Wall Street.

In a statement, the DOJ confirmed earlier reports that it had reached a settlement with the businessman that does not include an admission of guilt or wrongdoing, and is separate from criminal proceedings that are pending against him.

Pending criminal cases against Low in the US - for conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and for conspiring to make and conceal "foreign and conduit" campaign contributions in the 2012 US presidential elections - are expected to continue.