1MDB trial adjourned as Najib comes down with conjunctivitis

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak's 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) corruption trial has been adjourned for the day as the former prime minister is down with conjunctivitis.
Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is representing Najib, informed the court that he received news on Wednesday morning (Sept 11) from his client that he had been infected with conjunctivitis.
"I had a call this morning from my client (Najib) and his wife (Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor) that he has been infected with conjunctivitis," Shafee said, adding that it could have been due to the haze.
"He is now at home and will go to meet the specialist later today," he added.
Shafee added that he would produce Najib's medical certificate (MC) in court at a later date.
Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram said the prosecution team wanted witness Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin to identify several individuals, but this was not possible due to Najib's absence.
Amhari, Najib's former special officer, was supposed to be on the stand again today.
High Court judge Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah then asked both defence and prosecution teams whether it was possible to adjourn today's trial to any Friday of the month. Shafee, however, said that he would be occupied every Friday in September as he was leading the defence team for Samirah Muzaffar, who is accused of murdering her husband Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan. Sri Ram also informed the court that members of the prosecution team had to conduct other cases on Fridays. The court later fixed Sept 17 to continue with proceedings. Najib, 66, faces 25 charges in total - four for abuse of power that allegedly brought him financial benefit to the tune of RM2.3bil (S$758 million); and 21 for money laundering involving the same amount of money. He was charged with the four abuse of power charges under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law. He faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the sum or value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.
