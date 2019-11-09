1MDB trial adjourned as Najib comes down with conjunctivitis

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak's 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) corruption trial has been adjourned for the day as the former prime minister is down with conjunctivitis.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is representing Najib, informed the court that he received news on Wednesday morning (Sept 11) from his client that he had been infected with conjunctivitis.

"I had a call this morning from my client (Najib) and his wife (Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor) that he has been infected with conjunctivitis," Shafee said, adding that it could have been due to the haze.

"He is now at home and will go to meet the specialist later today," he added.

Shafee added that he would produce Najib's medical certificate (MC) in court at a later date.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram said the prosecution team wanted witness Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin to identify several individuals, but this was not possible due to Najib's absence.

Amhari, Najib's former special officer, was supposed to be on the stand again today.