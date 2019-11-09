1MDB trial adjourned as Najib comes down with conjunctivitis

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Hanis Zainal
Nurbaiti Hamdan
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak's 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) corruption trial has been adjourned for the day as the former prime minister is down with conjunctivitis.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is representing Najib, informed the court that he received news on Wednesday morning (Sept 11) from his client that he had been infected with conjunctivitis.

"I had a call this morning from my client (Najib) and his wife (Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor) that he has been infected with conjunctivitis," Shafee said, adding that it could have been due to the haze.

"He is now at home and will go to meet the specialist later today," he added.

Shafee added that he would produce Najib's medical certificate (MC) in court at a later date.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram said the prosecution team wanted witness Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin to identify several individuals, but this was not possible due to Najib's absence.

Amhari, Najib's former special officer, was supposed to be on the stand again today.

High Court judge Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah then asked both defence and prosecution teams whether it was possible to adjourn today's trial to any Friday of the month.

Shafee, however, said that he would be occupied every Friday in September as he was leading the defence team for Samirah Muzaffar, who is accused of murdering her husband Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan.

Sri Ram also informed the court that members of the prosecution team had to conduct other cases on Fridays.

The court later fixed Sept 17 to continue with proceedings.

Najib, 66, faces 25 charges in total - four for abuse of power that allegedly brought him financial benefit to the tune of RM2.3bil (S$758 million); and 21 for money laundering involving the same amount of money.

He was charged with the four abuse of power charges under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law.

He faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the sum or value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

More about
malaysia 1MDB Najib Razak

TRENDING

Netizens &#039;bark&#039; at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Netizens 'bark' at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids, out of love for Fann Wong
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Retired cabby dies after accident involving taxi at Ikea Alexandra
Retired cabby dies after being run over by taxi outside Ikea Alexandra
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Chinese girl, 14, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Eric Tsang&#039;s son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan
Eric Tsang's son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 ramen, McDonald&#039;s 40 days of 1-for-1 &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald's 40 days of 1-for-1 & other deals this week
Where to go in Tokyo that&#039;s not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
Where to go in Tokyo that's not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured

SERVICES