1MDB trial postponed due to wedding of lead counsel's son

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak's 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial, which was scheduled to resume today, has been pushed to March 2 due to the wedding of his lead counsel's son.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission confirmed this in a short text message to The Star.

"Yes, we continue on March 2," he said when asked about the wedding of Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee (pic).

It is learnt that Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who is presiding over the 1MBD case, had agreed to vacate the hearing dates for today and Friday when the matter was brought up in chambers.

Muhammad Farhan, who is one of the lawyers in Najib's defence team, is the son of Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

Earlier in a separate trial involving SRC International Sdn Bhd - in which Najib is accused of misappropriating RM42 million (S$14 million) in SRC's funds - Shafee told presiding judge Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali that he would be seeking a postponement on the 1MDB trial.

"My son's wedding has been moved earlier to Thursday. I did not know that I would be involved."

"They have this Penang Malay culture called tarian semarak. Luckily, I am not the one to perform, " Shafee jokingly said, adding that young couples like his son and future daughter-in-law wanted the special date of 20.02.20.

The rest of the dates for the 1MDB trial remain as previously fixed by Justice Sequerah - March 2-6, 9-13,19-20, 23-2, 30-31, the whole of April, May 4 and the whole of June until October, including Fridays.

ALSO READ: Najib got kickbacks from bonds raised for 1MDB: US SEC

The 1MDB trial last convened on Nov 13. It was postponed when key prosecution witness, former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi and Shafee were on sick leave.

Najib faces 25 charges - four for abuse of power that allegedly brought him financial benefit to the tune of RM2.28 billion from 1MDB; and 21 for money laundering involving the same amount of money.