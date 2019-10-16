1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show

KUALA LUMPUR - A due parliamentary speech by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has stalled the proceeding of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial at the High Court here - much to the unhappiness of the prosecution.

Najib was initially slated to be in Parliament in the morning and appear before the court for his trial yesterday afternoon.

However, the court was informed by lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah that Najib, who was absent, would be raising a very critical issue in his parliamentary speech, which was pushed to the afternoon session.

"It is not easy to get a slot to give a speech in Parliament. He made the application for the speech two weeks ago, but he was only told that he got the slot a day before I told you," Shafee said.

"My client sends his utmost apology to Your Honour for not being present."

Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram said that while the prosecution appreciated Najib's duty as an MP, it was unhappy with the situation.