1MDB trial: Strict Covid-19 guidelines upsetting both prosecution and defence

KUALA LUMPUR - The strict standard operating procedures (SOP) for open court hearings due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic appears to have upset both the prosecution and the defence in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial, as the presiding judge in the case refused to relax the rules.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah (pic) said he could not function as counsel to Datuk Seri Najib Razak under the current circumstances, adding that he has been asking the court since Tuesday (May 19) to allow more lawyers on his team to be present

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah said he was not following the SOP for the sake of being difficult, but to ensure the safety of those present.

"I'm not coming from that angle (of being difficult). I am adhering to the SOP because it helps with safety and human life is paramount," the judge said here on Wednesday (May 20).

Shafee said the fair process of the trial and the safety of human life could be achieved by simply not proceeding with the trial.

"I cannot function like this," he added.

Yesterday, the lawyer had made the request to allow more of his team to be present.

Najib's defence team has as many as 11 lawyers at a time, and Shafee said they were needed to cross-check the huge volume of documents, as well as recording and taking down notes of the hearing.

Justice Sequerah then sarcastically suggested that the hearing should be moved to the Selayang wholesale market instead.

"Wouldn't it be better if we conduct the trial at Pasar Borong Selayang instead? How many lawyers do you need in court?" he said.

The wholesale market has a high number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and has been declared a red zone.

The prosecution also faced a similar predicament when lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram's request to have Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib sit next to him was denied by the court.

DPP Akram was sitting at a separate table behind Sri Ram and the latter had asked for DPP Akram to be allowed to move next to him for them to communicate better.

The proceedings were adjourned for a short break, with both Sri Ram and Shafee meeting the judge in his chambers.

The court had allowed both sides to have one lawyer sitting next to them to assist, but the number of lawyers allowed in the courtroom remains.

Najib, 67, is facing four charges of abusing his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2.28 billion (S$741 million) in 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same money.

