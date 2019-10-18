1MDB witness: Minutes of meeting were untrue but I signed because Najib signed

KUALA LUMPUR - A witness says he signed the minutes of a meeting solely because prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had signed the document first, and he did it despite knowing the minutes were not true.

Former 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, said this during cross-examination by Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah in the 1MDB trial here on Thursday (Oct 17).

The witness was earlier referred to the minutes of a meeting between the chairman of 1MDB's board of advisors and the CEO (Shahrol) dated March 30,2011.

Shahrol said he was given the minutes by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, who told him that Najib had agreed to it and Shahrol should sign it, too.

Shafee: You have signed the document approving the minutes taking place. You signed it because Najib signed it although it does not make sense to you.

Shahrol: I signed it on the basis that this is an instruction from Najib, therefore we must execute it.

Shafee was dissatisfied with the witness's answer, to which Shahrol replied: "But he (Najib) already signed it".

"At the time, I still see Jho as very much representing the interest of the prime minister, " Shahrol said.

Shahrol said he took it as "the kind of document that Jho and the prime minister had agreed to, and we had to execute it."

Shafee: You signed it under "recorded by Shahrol".

Shahrol: That's not true (I didn't record it).

Shafee: You were willing to put your signature under an untrue document.

Shahrol: I was willing to sign it under the consideration that the ultimate power of 1MDB was with Najib (who had already signed it).

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah then asked the witness again to firm up his answer.