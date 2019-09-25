2 of 4 teen baby killer suspects had revenge motive, say Malaysian police

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA KINABALU - What is believed to be annoyance over a toddler's incessant crying that caused him to be battered has now taken a darker turn as the police suspect vengeance to be a motive.

The police are now looking at the possibility that one of the four teenage girls involved in the bashing of the 20-month-old boy might have been jealous of the 23-year-old single mother identified as Mia.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said from what they had gathered from the suspects, one of them, a 19-year-old, was enraged that her boyfriend was starting to have feelings for Mia.

At the same time, another suspect, an 18-year-old, is said to have been upset with Mia for her constant reprimand.

"Both girls must have lost their cool and wanted to take it out on the baby out of vengeance," said Omar.

In the Sept 20 incident at Kampung Egang-Egang on Bum-Bum Island, off east coast Semporna, Mia had gone out to borrow money from friends to buy milk and other necessities for her child.

When she returned home about noon, she found her child weak, pale and seemingly unconscious so she took him to the Semporna Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about six hours later.

The boy is said to have been slapped, tossed on the mattress and pulled until he hit his head on the bed's metal frame before he was wrapped in a blanket for about five minutes.

Not satisfied, another suspect allegedly stepped on the child's back.

His body is still at the hospital awaiting post-mortem.

All four suspects aged between 16 and 19 are being investigated for murder.

More about
malaysia crime death

