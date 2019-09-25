2 of 4 teen baby killer suspects had revenge motive, say Malaysian police

KOTA KINABALU - What is believed to be annoyance over a toddler's incessant crying that caused him to be battered has now taken a darker turn as the police suspect vengeance to be a motive.

The police are now looking at the possibility that one of the four teenage girls involved in the bashing of the 20-month-old boy might have been jealous of the 23-year-old single mother identified as Mia.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said from what they had gathered from the suspects, one of them, a 19-year-old, was enraged that her boyfriend was starting to have feelings for Mia.

At the same time, another suspect, an 18-year-old, is said to have been upset with Mia for her constant reprimand.

"Both girls must have lost their cool and wanted to take it out on the baby out of vengeance," said Omar.

In the Sept 20 incident at Kampung Egang-Egang on Bum-Bum Island, off east coast Semporna, Mia had gone out to borrow money from friends to buy milk and other necessities for her child.