2 arrested in Malaysia for violating MCO after mother shouts at cop and tears up summons

SIBU - Two people were arrested for defying the movement control order (MCO) and voluntarily obstructing police from discharging their duty.

Sibu OCPD Asst Comm Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said at 10.35am on Thursday (April 23), two policemen in an MPV on MCO enforcement duty stopped a car on Jalan Lanang.

Inside the car were a 45-year-old woman driver and her 18-year-old son. They were from Jalan Tiong Hua.

"When they were asked where they were going, the woman said they wanted to go to the market to buy vegetables," said ACP Stanley.

The woman was told by police that since she could drive, there was no need for her son to go along.

The policeman also told the woman he would have to issue a summons to her for having non-regulation car licence plates.

"The woman suddenly got into a fit of anger and shouted at the policeman who issued the summons," he added.

The woman also tore up the summons at the Lanang Police station.

ACP Stanley said the case was being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.