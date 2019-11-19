2 boys seen flung out of car in viral video after being hit by another car

PHOTO: Screengrab from Twitter/OwToTheZie
Imran Hilmy
The Star/Asia News Network

Two boys, who were seen flung out of their car in a viral video during an accident on the North-South Expressway last Saturday (Nov 16), escaped completely unhurt.

The 35-second video showed a Proton Waja approaching the right lane of the highway before appearing to lose control and slamming into the rear of the car that the boys were in.

Both cars were seen moving off to the left side of the highway and came to a complete stop, after both of the vehicles crashed into the guardrail.

The boys in video can be seen flying out of the car and landed on the road, and miraculously getting back on their feet.

They also were embraced by their mother and sister right after the incident.

According to Seberang Prai Selatan OCPD Supt Shafee Abdul Samad in the 12.30pm incident, the boys, aged 11 and 13, were in the Proton Saga with their mother and 21-year-old sister heading towards Nibong Tebal when the accident happened.

"Both boys were seated at the back of the Proton Saga, while their sister was seated in front of the passenger seat.

"Both of them were not hurt at all, but appeared shocked after the incident," he said in a statement.

The other woman driver in the Proton Waja, a 34-year-old Chinese national, suffered serious injury to her neck and her legs, and her twin sons who was with her during the incident escaped unhurt.

Shafee said a summon has been issued to the Chinese national and the case will be investigated for reckless driving under the Road Transport Act 1987.

More about
malaysia Accidents - Traffic viral videos

TRENDING

Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
Latest &#039;loophole&#039; in PMD footpath ban sees rider rolling on top of sheltered walkway
Latest 'loophole' in PMD footpath ban sees rider rolling on top of sheltered walkway
Former UFC star KO&#039;d by spectacular &#039;rolling thunder&#039; kick
Former UFC star KO'd by spectacular 'rolling thunder' kick
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
15 best JB shopping malls (old &amp; new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping
15 best JB shopping malls (old & new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping

Home Works

Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on

SERVICES