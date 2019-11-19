2 boys seen flung out of car in viral video after being hit by another car

Two boys, who were seen flung out of their car in a viral video during an accident on the North-South Expressway last Saturday (Nov 16), escaped completely unhurt.

The 35-second video showed a Proton Waja approaching the right lane of the highway before appearing to lose control and slamming into the rear of the car that the boys were in.

I dapat video ni kt whatsapp. Kalau ada adik adik kecik yang follow i kat sini, i nak bagitau seat belt tu penting ya even you duduk belakang ya? pic.twitter.com/EEHObjV4oR — BadAss Witch (@OwToTheZie) November 17, 2019

Both cars were seen moving off to the left side of the highway and came to a complete stop, after both of the vehicles crashed into the guardrail.

The boys in video can be seen flying out of the car and landed on the road, and miraculously getting back on their feet.

They also were embraced by their mother and sister right after the incident.

According to Seberang Prai Selatan OCPD Supt Shafee Abdul Samad in the 12.30pm incident, the boys, aged 11 and 13, were in the Proton Saga with their mother and 21-year-old sister heading towards Nibong Tebal when the accident happened.

"Both boys were seated at the back of the Proton Saga, while their sister was seated in front of the passenger seat.

"Both of them were not hurt at all, but appeared shocked after the incident," he said in a statement.

The other woman driver in the Proton Waja, a 34-year-old Chinese national, suffered serious injury to her neck and her legs, and her twin sons who was with her during the incident escaped unhurt.

Shafee said a summon has been issued to the Chinese national and the case will be investigated for reckless driving under the Road Transport Act 1987.