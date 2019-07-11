2 burnt alive after car catches fire in crash on North-South highway

SEREMBAN, Malaysia - Two people were burnt alive after their car crashed and caught fire at KM262.3 of the North-South Expressway here.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the incident happened just after 6pm on Wednesday (Nov 6) along the northbound lane of the highway.

"We believe the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a drain.

"Since the remains of the victims were charred beyond recognition, we are unable to immediately identify them," he said, adding that he believed both victims were males.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the car was also completely burnt in the incident.