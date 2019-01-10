2 killed in 6-vehicle expressway crash in Malaysia

JOHOR BARU - Two people died in an accident involving six cars along the North-South Expressway here, which also saw one of bodies landing in a ravine.

North Johor Baru district police chief Asst Comm Mohd Taib Ahmad said the 1.15am incident involved a Perodua Myvi, a Honda CRV, a Honda City, a Volkswagen, an Audi and a BMW.

He said the two who died at the scene were a Malaysian man driving the Honda CRV, G. Thiyagarajan, 36, whose body had to be recovered by firemen from the ravine - and his passenger, female Indian citizen S. Kathiresan, 35.

Four other people were injured.

The accident is believed to have happened after the Myvi, driven by a 27-year-old man, crashed into the back of the victims' car.