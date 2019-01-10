2 killed in 6-vehicle expressway crash in Malaysia

Tragic scene: Authorities attending to the victims of the accident on the North-South Expressway in Johor.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - Two people died in an accident involving six cars along the North-South Expressway here, which also saw one of bodies landing in a ravine.

North Johor Baru district police chief Asst Comm Mohd Taib Ahmad said the 1.15am incident involved a Perodua Myvi, a Honda CRV, a Honda City, a Volkswagen, an Audi and a BMW.

He said the two who died at the scene were a Malaysian man driving the Honda CRV, G. Thiyagarajan, 36, whose body had to be recovered by firemen from the ravine - and his passenger, female Indian citizen S. Kathiresan, 35.

Four other people were injured.

The accident is believed to have happened after the Myvi, driven by a 27-year-old man, crashed into the back of the victims' car.

"Then, the other vehicles also crashed into the stalled cars, " he said in a statement yesterday.

Both bodies have been sent to the Kulai Hospital while the injured were treated at Hospital Sultanah Aminah.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act.

Senior Firefighter II from Tebrau Fire Station Ronnie Robert said the body of the male victim was brought up from the 12m-deep ravine after it was thrown out of the car due to the impact of the crash.

The department said nine firemen from the Tebrau Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene to help in the rescue operation which ended at 2.48am.  

