2 killed after pillar falls on car in Malaysia

KUALA KANGSAR, Malaysia - Two people were killed when a concrete pillar fell off a trailer and hit their car near Menora Tunnel on the north-bound side of the North-South Expressway.

The brakes of the trailer, which was carrying 18 concrete posts, had apparently malfunctioned and caused the driver to lose control.

Kuala Kangsar OCPD Asst Comm Razali Ibrahim said the driver, Nurul Puaidi Amir, 41, was going downhill after the Menora Tunnel.

"We believe the trailer's brakes malfunctioned. The driver, to avoid crashing into a vehicle in front of him, swerved from the left carriageway to the right, " he said.

As a result, he said a total of 14 concrete posts fell off the trailer, with two falling onto the opposite side of the road.

One of the two pillars fell on top of a car that was on the right lane.

The tragedy at KM256 on Wednesday night killed the driver of the car, Leong Woei Ser, 34, and his father-in-law Cheah Kim Seng, 60, on the spot, he said.

He said two other passengers in the car, believed to be Kim Seng's daughters, Mee Yee, 27, and Mun Yee (Leong's wife), 30, suffered serious injuries.

ACP Razali said the concrete pillar, which hit the car, then tumbled onto the left lane where two more vehicles rammed into it.