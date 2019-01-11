2 killed after pillar falls on car in Malaysia

Tragic crash: One of the cars involved in the accident near the Menora Tunnel.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Ivan Loh
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA KANGSAR, Malaysia - Two people were killed when a concrete pillar fell off a trailer and hit their car near Menora Tunnel on the north-bound side of the North-South Expressway.

The brakes of the trailer, which was carrying 18 concrete posts, had apparently malfunctioned and caused the driver to lose control.

Kuala Kangsar OCPD Asst Comm Razali Ibrahim said the driver, Nurul Puaidi Amir, 41, was going downhill after the Menora Tunnel.

"We believe the trailer's brakes malfunctioned. The driver, to avoid crashing into a vehicle in front of him, swerved from the left carriageway to the right, " he said.

As a result, he said a total of 14 concrete posts fell off the trailer, with two falling onto the opposite side of the road.

One of the two pillars fell on top of a car that was on the right lane.

The tragedy at KM256 on Wednesday night killed the driver of the car, Leong Woei Ser, 34, and his father-in-law Cheah Kim Seng, 60, on the spot, he said.

He said two other passengers in the car, believed to be Kim Seng's daughters, Mee Yee, 27, and Mun Yee (Leong's wife), 30, suffered serious injuries.

ACP Razali said the concrete pillar, which hit the car, then tumbled onto the left lane where two more vehicles rammed into it.

Another post fell onto the middle of the road and was hit by an oncoming car.

"The post broke apart and the fragments struck two other vehicles, " he said, adding that a total of six vehicles were damaged.

"Two other drivers sustained light injuries while four others, including the trailer driver, were unharmed."

He said the trailer driver, who tested negative for banned substances, had been arrested.

Cheah's 25-year-old son, who only wanted to be known as Hao, said the family had gone to Penang for a short getaway and to celebrate Kim Seng's birthday, which fell on Oct 31.

"We went to Bukit Tambun to have seafood and visited Ikea at Batu Kawan in two cars.

"My father was in Leong's car while I drove my mother, another sister and a friend, " he said at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital mortuary.

Hao, who works in Singapore, said as soon as he reached home, he got a call from Mun Yee that they had met an accident.

"She said she was bleeding and was starting to lose consciousness, " he said, adding that Leong and Mun Yee married last year.

Hao said his father was a semi-retiree, who did floor tiling works, while Leong was an engineer for a printing factory in Ipoh.

