2 Malaysians lose over $215,700 in Macau scams

KEPALA BATAS, Malaysia - Two Penangites have fallen victim to Macau scams, with over RM650,000 (S$215, 700) in total lost to fraudsters.

In the first case, a 47-year-old catering manager from Butterworth lost RM153,180.

According to North Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Noorzainy Mohd Noor, the victim received a call from a bogus police inspector from Bukit Aman, who accused the victim of being involved in money laundering and drug trafficking.

ACP Noorzainy said the suspect then offered "assistance" to transfer the victim's money to another account for "investigation purposes".

The victim revealed his bank account information to the scammer and later realised he had been duped after RM153,180 was transferred to four different accounts.

"After realising he was cheated, the victim lodged a police report at the North Seberang Prai police headquarters on Thursday (Jan 23)," he said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 23).

In Seberang Jaya, a senior citizen lost more than half a million ringgit to scammers pretending to be police officers.

Central Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the 66-year-old victim received a phone call on Dec 11 from a scammer claiming to be from Pos Laju, informing her that a parcel she supposedly sent to Miri, Sarawak had been "quarantined".

The victim was then transferred to another man claiming to be a police sergeant in Kuantan, who told her that she would be investigated for money laundering.