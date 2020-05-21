2 men in Malaysia charged with threatening to murder a Datuk

BUKIT MERTAJAM - A businessman and a despatch officer who allegedly threatened a man who carries a Datuk title with murder have been charged in court.

Chan Eng Leong, 46, and Ahmad Razali Mat Sab, 58, were charged with criminally intimidating Goh Kim Heong, 37, at Taman Seri Bukit Indah here at about 1.30pm on May 12.

Both pleaded not guilty and claimed trial before Magistrate Shamshol Azwa Martadza at the courthouse Thursday (May 21).

The charge under Section 506 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor M. Kalaivaanan requested that a RM8,000 (S$2,600) bail and one surety be imposed on each, but Shamshol allowed for RM3,500 bail with one surety after mitigation.

She then fixed June 22 for the next mention and submission of documents.

Both accused were represented by lawyer RSN Rayer who declined to speak to reporters outside the courtroom.