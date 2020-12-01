2 more cases of polio confirmed in Sabah, a month after Malaysia's first case in 19 years

PETALING JAYA - One month after a polio case emerged in Malaysia after the country was declared polio-free since 2000, two more children have been confirmed to be down with the illness.

Aged eight and 11, both boys are non-Malaysians living in Sabah who did not receive any form of immunisation since birth. They were believed to be from the Philippines, which is next door to Malaysia's Sabah state.

The 11-year-old, from Sabah's Kinabatangan district, had a fever on Nov 17 and was admitted into a hospital on Dec 1 after suffering back pain and walking difficulties.

He can now walk with the aid of a walking stick.

The eight-year-old child who lives in Sandakan town came down with a fever on Dec 9. Three days later, he could not walk.

He has since been given respiratory aid at hospital.

Malaysia's Health Ministry, which released the details on Friday (Jan 10), said the cases were discovered during a surveillance for acute flaccid paralysis (AFP), which was conducted after a three-month-old Malaysian boy from Tuaran district came down with polio last month.

The Tuaran boy is still in an isolation room at the hospital. He is being given respiratory aid and his condition is stable.