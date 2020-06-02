2 new coronavirus cases identified in Malaysia, bringing number to 14

PUTRAJAYA - Two more novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) positive cases have been identified in Malaysia, bringing the country's total to 14.

One of the two is a 40-year-old woman who is the sister to the 41-year-old Selangor man who became the first Malaysian to contract the coronavirus earlier this week.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the woman had direct contact with her brother, when he returned to his village in Sungai Petani, Kedah, for the Chinese New Year celebrations.

"She developed fever and sore throat on Feb 1, and started coughing on Feb 4.

"As soon as her brother was found to be positive, she was traced by the Health Ministry.

"She sought treatment and tested positive for 2019-nCoV on Feb 5.

"Currently, she is at the isolation ward at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar and is in a stable condition, " said Dr Dzulkefly at a press conference here on Thursday (Feb 6).

The 40-year-old's husband and two teenage sons, however, tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, contact tracing for her brother remains ongoing, as the ministry tries to find more people who had been in close contact with the 41-year-old.