2 PetroSaudi CEO's emails take centre stage in 1MDB trial

Former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Nurbaiti Hamdan
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR: Two emails involving PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI) CEO Tarek Obaid took centre stage in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial when it appeared that he had ordered a transfer of 82 million Swiss francs (S$112 million) from PSI's account to his personal account.

Tarek, who is a PSI co-founder, made the order after the company received a transfer of US$500mil (S$680 million) from 1MDB.

The matter was raised when lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah referred a document to former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi during cross-examination in the 1MDB trial yesterday.

According to the document, which was in the form of an email, Tarek had ordered his staff to transfer 82 million Swiss francs to his personal account at RBS Coutts.

Shahrol, however, said he did not know about the transfer as he did not have access to the document.

The key witness, who was investigated for the 1MDB scandal, said he was only shown the financial transactions of Good Star Ltd (belonging to fugitive financier Low Taek Jho) and several other entities belonging to Aabar BVI throughout the investigation.

"I was never shown the finances of the joint venture company 1MDB-PSI because during the investigation, I was only shown where the money went out.

"This includes a transfer of US$500mil on Sept 30,2009, " he said, adding that until now he has never seen the JV company's bank statements.

Shahrol had earlier told the court that Low, better known as Jho Low, ordered for a transfer of US$500mil from 1MDB to PSI to be done as soon as possible.

The other email highlighted in the trial was purportedly sent by PSI executive Patrick Mahoney to Tarek in 2010.

In the email dated Aug 7,2010, it was said that the "PM could push funding of US$500mil to come in faster as approval could take up to four weeks".

Shahrol was asked whether he knew who Tarek and Mahoney were referring to when they mentioned "PM" and Shahrol said it was "most likely Datuk Seri Najib Razak".

The lawyer then pressed the witness with more questions but Shahrol said he was uncomfortable answering them as he had no personal knowledge on the email content.

Shafee highlighted another point in the email which touched on the US$1bil funding from 1MDB on its joint venture with PSI.

"The thing to tell the PM is that we have some very good investment prospects pending and we need the fund quickly, " Shafee read.

Shafee: Based on this paragraph, wasn't there a conspiracy to hide facts from the PM?

Shahrol: Based on this, it does look like there is a conspiracy to mislead the PM.

Najib, 66, faces 25 charges in total - four for abuse of power that allegedly brought him financial benefit to the tune of RM2.3bil (S$754 million); and 21 for money laundering involving the same amount of money.

He faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the sum or value of the gratification if found guilty.

The hearing before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues today.

More about
malaysia 1MDB Najib Razak petrosaudi

TRENDING

Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm&#039;s way before being hit by car
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car
&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Joey Yung apologises for &#039;supporting&#039; Hong Kong protests
Joey Yung apologises for 'supporting' Hong Kong protests
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Umno: &#039;Snap election&#039; next year if power transition fails
Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt

Home Works

8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES