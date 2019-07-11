2 PetroSaudi CEO's emails take centre stage in 1MDB trial

KUALA LUMPUR: Two emails involving PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI) CEO Tarek Obaid took centre stage in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial when it appeared that he had ordered a transfer of 82 million Swiss francs (S$112 million) from PSI's account to his personal account.
Tarek, who is a PSI co-founder, made the order after the company received a transfer of US$500mil (S$680 million) from 1MDB.
The matter was raised when lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah referred a document to former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi during cross-examination in the 1MDB trial yesterday.
According to the document, which was in the form of an email, Tarek had ordered his staff to transfer 82 million Swiss francs to his personal account at RBS Coutts.
Shahrol, however, said he did not know about the transfer as he did not have access to the document.
The key witness, who was investigated for the 1MDB scandal, said he was only shown the financial transactions of Good Star Ltd (belonging to fugitive financier Low Taek Jho) and several other entities belonging to Aabar BVI throughout the investigation.
"I was never shown the finances of the joint venture company 1MDB-PSI because during the investigation, I was only shown where the money went out. "This includes a transfer of US$500mil on Sept 30,2009, " he said, adding that until now he has never seen the JV company's bank statements. Shahrol had earlier told the court that Low, better known as Jho Low, ordered for a transfer of US$500mil from 1MDB to PSI to be done as soon as possible. The other email highlighted in the trial was purportedly sent by PSI executive Patrick Mahoney to Tarek in 2010. In the email dated Aug 7,2010, it was said that the "PM could push funding of US$500mil to come in faster as approval could take up to four weeks". Shahrol was asked whether he knew who Tarek and Mahoney were referring to when they mentioned "PM" and Shahrol said it was "most likely Datuk Seri Najib Razak". The lawyer then pressed the witness with more questions but Shahrol said he was uncomfortable answering them as he had no personal knowledge on the email content. Shafee highlighted another point in the email which touched on the US$1bil funding from 1MDB on its joint venture with PSI. "The thing to tell the PM is that we have some very good investment prospects pending and we need the fund quickly, " Shafee read. Shafee: Based on this paragraph, wasn't there a conspiracy to hide facts from the PM? Shahrol: Based on this, it does look like there is a conspiracy to mislead the PM. Najib, 66, faces 25 charges in total - four for abuse of power that allegedly brought him financial benefit to the tune of RM2.3bil (S$754 million); and 21 for money laundering involving the same amount of money. He faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the sum or value of the gratification if found guilty. The hearing before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues today.
