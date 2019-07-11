2 PetroSaudi CEO's emails take centre stage in 1MDB trial

KUALA LUMPUR: Two emails involving PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI) CEO Tarek Obaid took centre stage in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial when it appeared that he had ordered a transfer of 82 million Swiss francs (S$112 million) from PSI's account to his personal account.

Tarek, who is a PSI co-founder, made the order after the company received a transfer of US$500mil (S$680 million) from 1MDB.

The matter was raised when lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah referred a document to former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi during cross-examination in the 1MDB trial yesterday.

According to the document, which was in the form of an email, Tarek had ordered his staff to transfer 82 million Swiss francs to his personal account at RBS Coutts.

Shahrol, however, said he did not know about the transfer as he did not have access to the document.

The key witness, who was investigated for the 1MDB scandal, said he was only shown the financial transactions of Good Star Ltd (belonging to fugitive financier Low Taek Jho) and several other entities belonging to Aabar BVI throughout the investigation.