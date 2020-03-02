2 pilots survive helicopter crash in Sarawak

MIRI - Two pilots survived after their Bell helicopter crashed into the jungles of Marudi district in the interior of northern Sarawak on the job of transporting land surveying workers and large boulders used as boundary markers.

They were the only ones on board during their transport drop and were treated for light injuries at Marudi Hospital.

The Saturday crash was reported to have happened at around 6pm.

Marudi police chief Deputy Supt Jo Hang, in a statement yesterday, confirmed that a report was received on the crash.

"The helicopter belongs to Sabah Air Aviation Sdn Bhd.

"At the time of the incident the helicopter was airlifting three big boulders weighing 285kg that were meant to be used as boundary markers.

"It is believed that the heavy cargo had caused the helicopter to suddenly spin.

"The tail of the helicopter somehow hit the treetops and the helicopter plunged.

"The aircraft ploughed through the thick forest canopy and landed upside down but was intact on the forest floor.

"The two managed to crawl out and made their way out of the jungle.

"Villagers nearby helped them and they were taken to Marudi Hospital for treatment.

"The duo were discharged at around 11.25pm after receiving treatment, " he added.

The helicopter was hired by a Sarawakian contractor who was carrying out land surveying works in Marudi.