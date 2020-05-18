2 quarantined MPs did not attend Covid-19 tests, says Malaysia's Health DG

PUTRAJAYA - Only two Members of Parliament did not attend the Covid-19 tests as they are currently under quarantine, says Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

"Ten people did not attend the testing, eight of whom are Parliament staff members. The remaining two are MPs as they are currently in quarantine due to close contact with Covid-19 patients," he said.

He added that the results of those who went for the tests, including MPs and Parliament staff, were negative.

"The total number of people who have been identified (to go for the tests) is 960, including MPs and those who are working in Parliament. A total of 950 people came for the tests," he said at a daily Covid-19 press briefing on Sunday (May 17).

