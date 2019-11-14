2 Vietnamese males held in Penang for offering massages to men

Caught in the act: Muhamad Husni and an enforcement officer talking to the two men in the hotel room following the raid.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - Two Vietnamese men who came into the country on a tourist visa have been detained for illegally offering massage services to male clients at a hotel in Transfer Road here.

A team from the Penang Immigration Department found the duo naked when they raided the room at about 11pm on Tuesday.

Penang Immigration Department director Muhamad Husni Mahmud said the Vietnamese men, aged 29 and 31, admitted to homosexual activities.

"They charged RM150 (S$49) an hour. They had entered the country using valid social visit passes, which expire at the end of this month.

"They have been staying at the hotel for five days and had obtained clients through social media, " he said.

Muhamad Husni added that they also seized RM1,200 in cash, pills and condoms from the room.

The two have been detained to facilitate investigations under Rule 11(7)(a) of the Immigration Act 1963.

